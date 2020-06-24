See how 20 designers and bloggers transformed a space of their choice in just seven weeks using clever DIYs and savvy remodeling skills.

For the past seven weeks, we've been following this spring's One Room Challenge as 20 talented design influencers (along with hundreds of guest participants) transform a room of their choice. The semiannual online event typically takes place over five weeks, but the timeline was extended this year to account for potential challenges, such as shipping delays, caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Along the way, each participant shared snapshots of the makeovers on social media, but the wait is finally over! Today, we're revealing a peek at each room's final design. For more inspiration, head to each participant's site for the full tour and dreamy design details. Then stay tuned for info on the next One Room Challenge!

Image zoom Courtesy of A Glass of Bovino

A Glass of Bovino

Alisa Bovino of A Glass of Bovino worked with her husband to update their home's main bathroom. Some of the remodeling projects included tiling, painting, installing molding, and building a secret linen cabinet. Traditional molding and stunning marble give the space classic appeal, while Alisa's favorite colors, green and blue, add a dash of color.

Image zoom Courtesy of Beginning in the Middle

Beginning in the Middle

Catherine and Bryan Williamson, the husband-wife team behind Beginning in the Middle, took on the ambitious project of adding two dormers to the second floor of a 1950s Cape Cod-style home. The renovation created an additional 100 square feet of usable space. Once an awkward, gloomy room, the room now serves as an airy suite flooded with sunlight.

Image zoom Mike Van Tassell

Beth Diana Smith

For this spring's challenge, interior designer Beth Diana Smith transformed her open-concept kitchen, dining room, and living room, along with an adjacent powder room and entry. True to her maximalist style, she set out to create a space filled with art, color, and beautiful details. Patterned wallpaper, oversized art, new light fixtures, and bold tile complete the makeover.

Image zoom Courtesy of Clark + Aldine

Clark + Aldine

Danielle and Michael Gutelli, owners of design-to-build company Clark + Aldine, reworked the footprint of their traditional 1950 bungalow. The galley kitchen was opened up to create a more functional space for family and entertaining. Nearly every detail is brand new, including the plumbing, electrical work, flooring, cabinetry, and modern furnishings.

Image zoom Courtesy of Coco & Jack

Coco & Jack

Alyssa and Steve Terpstra of interior design-build studio Coco & Jack tackled their master bedroom for the spring 2020 challenge. The remodeled space now includes his-and-hers walk-in closets and a completely overhauled en suite bathroom that add a sense of luxury to the small space. Layers of texture, including a shiplap-covered ceiling, lend the master suite an inviting, collected feel.

Image zoom Courtesy of Deeply Southern Home

Deeply Southern Home

Leslie Davis of Deeply Southern Home revamped the large living and dining space in her new-construction home with architectural details and personal touches. Building on a neutral color palette, she wrapped the room in Tudor-inspired paneling, installed a DIY marble fireplace, and added faux wood beams to the vaulted ceiling to enhance the room's grandeur. Dramatic drapery, soft textiles, and a mix of new and antique furniture strike a balance between formal elegance and comfortable style.

Image zoom Courtesy of Design Maze

Design Maze

Decorator Tim Lam of Design Maze added style and function to the cookie-cutter, open-concept kitchen and living room in his Toronto condo. The multifunctional space now works as a dining room, office, lounge, and gathering spot ideal for entertaining. The reimagined layout prioritizes practicality with a brand-new kitchen and showcases luxurious living room details like grasscloth wallpaper and curated artwork.

Image zoom Cameron Reynolds

Dwell by Cheryl Interiors

The builder-basic kitchen in interior designer Cheryl Luckett's suburban bungalow now embraces color and pattern while maintaining some of its original features. With a design plan inspired by a tufted banquette from her licensed furniture collection, Cheryl gave the space personality while keeping the honey oak cabinets intact. New flooring, a fresh backsplash, upholstered doors, wallpaper, commissioned art, and a custom TV cabinet complete this charming kitchen overhaul.

Image zoom Courtesy of Erika Ward Interiors

Erika Ward Interiors

Atlanta-based interior designer Erika Ward remodeled a conference room in her brand-new showroom for this spring's One Room Challenge. The design includes warm oak floors and textural wallcoverings that add a homey feel to this space intended for client presentations. A neighboring butler's pantry and Erika's personal office also received major updates.

Image zoom Courtesy of Home Made by Carmona

Home Made by Carmona

Design blogger Ursula Carmona of Home Made by Carmona put her DIY skills to work in her master bathroom and closet, as well as a nook that connects them. She executed every element of design and installation on her own, including building the closet storage units from scratch. The small space now lives large with glamorous style and new architectural details.

Image zoom Courtesy of House of Hipsters

House of Hipsters

After gutting her home office and storage room, Kyla Herbes of House of Hipsters converted the area into a creative workspace and home gym. A last-minute decision to install an arched doorway gave the entrance a touch of luxury, while faux-marble porcelain flooring gives the space a fresh look. She also installed unique lighting, a textured wall covering, and a black tile accent wall. A mix of new furnishings and antique finds gives both rooms a timeless, one-of-a-kind look.

Image zoom Courtesy of Hunted Interior

Hunted Interior

Kristin Jackson of Hunted Interior worked alongside her husband to refresh three areas around the basement entry of their home. The remodeled space now includes a mini mudroom, an updated guest bathroom, and a home office complete with custom-built shelves. Kristin also recessed her late father's bourbon cabinets into the wall to create a one-of-a-kind storage feature.

Image zoom Courtesy of Kate Pearce Vintage

Kate Pearce Vintage

Vintage design blogger Kate Pearce remodeled an unfinished attic to create a guest suite that can also work as much-needed office space. Her husband, Bill, took on the labor, while Kate handled the design and sourced the vintage touches. Layered in rich colors and graphic neutrals, the attic is now a cozy reprieve that pairs old and new.

Image zoom Christina Best

Katrina Blair

Interior design blogger Katrina Blair gave her small backyard cottage a much-needed design update. The previously dark, cramped studio is now a bright office that features light oak flooring, a skylight, and mid-century modern furnishings. The exterior also received an update with a freshly painted front door, updated hardware, a stone landing, and flower boxes.

Image zoom Cat Max

Kandrac & Kole

Atlanta designers Joann Kandrac and Kelly Kole redesigned their studio into a multifunctional space to record podcasts as well as hold meetings. Sound absorption and wire issues as well as a lack of storage presented unique challenges that the pair addressed in creative ways. The room also features a colorful gallery wall that highlights the work of female artists.

Image zoom Courtesy of Liz Kamarul

Liz Kamarul

Throughout her kitchen renovation, interior stylist Liz Kamarul found creative uses for existing elements to help ensure nothing went to waste. She repurposed her cabinets, added open shelving, and reused a removed granite backsplash for cabinetry toe kicks. The ceiling features one of Liz's signature murals, and the walls are covered in grasscloth. She and her husband Tim did all of the work themselves, including tiling and hanging the grasscloth wallpaper.

Image zoom Courtesy of Rambling Renovators

Rambling Renovators

Jennifer Flores of Rambling Renovators took on her poorly laid out basement for this spring's challenge. Shiplap and tile now hide the original 1970s stone fireplace, and new laminate flooring, wallpaper, and lighting infuse the room with casual coastal style. Using their DIY skills, Jennifer and her husband built a wall to improve furniture placement and incorporated a kitchenette with a sink and beverage fridge. The basement's new layout makes it the perfect spot for family movie nights.

Image zoom Courtesy of Renovation Husbands

Renovation Husbands

David and Stephen St. Russell, the DIYers behind Renovation Husbands, renovated three areas in their Boston home to form a luxurious master suite. Doing nearly all the work themselves, the duo built a new Carrara marble shower, installed custom closets, and crafted millwork to dress up the room. Featuring traditional materials with a contemporary twist, the makeover was a major step in reviving the charm of their previously abandoned 1894 Victorian home.

Image zoom Nicole Dianne

Studio Plumb

Rebecca Plumb of Sacramento-based Studio Plumb revamped a basic white master bedroom into a modern retreat filled with color and texture. For architectural detail, she added prominent crown molding and baseboards, a built-in arched headboard feature wall, and a mix of boldly painted doors. The en suite bathroom now includes a skylight that fills both rooms with natural light.

Image zoom Courtesy of Veneer Designs

Veneer Designs