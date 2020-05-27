Bold Patterns and Bright Colors Make This Nashville Home a Dream Come True

Bunny Blackburn was infatuated. She had been for decades, actually, with a Georgian Revival house in her hometown. "Growing up in Nashville, I had driven by this house for years and just loved it," Bunny says. "One night my husband, Mike, came home from work and said, 'Well, your favorite house is finally on the market.'"

"When Mike and I walked through the front door, we were completely in love," Bunny says. "But by the time we went out the back door, Mike had turned green. He was absolutely sick because he knew I was head over heels, but the house needed a lot of work."

Outside, the 1926 home projects formal Georgian Revival style.