This Historic Midwestern Masterpiece Got the Renovation It Desperately Needed

"Really? You’re not going to tear it down?" That question from incredulous neighbors greeted Rob and Amanda Miller pretty much every time they stepped outside their newly purchased wreck of a house in Hinsdale, Illinois.

"It would have been a lot cheaper to tear it down," Rob admits. But as the proud new owner of a historic Prairie School home, dreams of a fabulous renovation danced in his head. Yes, the place had fallen on hard times. Yes, many of its historical elements had been covered up. "It had been 1980s-ized," Rob says. "But I think if you live in Chicago, you should live in a home that honors this area's architectural roots."