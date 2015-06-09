House Tour: The Right Mix
Balancing Act
Set the Scene
Do It Yourself: Gallery Wall
Watch and learn how to put together your own gallery wall.
Subtle Color
A mixture of natural elements such as wood, leather, and ceramics gives the living room an organic feel. Subtle bursts of color come from the wicker side table and throw pillows on the couch. To make the salmon hue stand out even more, the rest of the room's color palette stays neutral. Straight lines on the coffee table and console along the wall introduce contrast to the relaxed shape of the leather sofa.
Built-In Nook
Most built-in shelves face outward, but the end cabinets on this console face inward for a unique take. The diamond pattern on the seat cushion echos the pattern of the sofa pillows and picks up blue tones seen elsewhere in the room.
Dining Mix
A mixture of woods and various finishes pulls this eclectic dining room together. The black-frame mirror and iron chandelier pop against light, neutral walls. Linen slipcovers get a new look with leftover patterned fabric draped over the chair backs. The fabric echoes a similar pattern in the curtains and makes the room even more cohesive.
Pattern Play
The subtle patterns in neutral hues make this dining room feel relaxed but not subdued. The draperies, pillow, bar cart, and rug bring new patterns to the room without clashing or overpowering one another.
Fully Functional
Adding function to empty corners maximizes space in this home. Tucked into a corner of the dining room, a slim marble-top iron table makes for the perfect workstation. Floating shelves made from reclaimed oak and heart-pine beams organize and define the space.
Creative Space
The homeowner, a textile designer who prints her own fabrics, works from home and utilizes the front room as her office and studio. A slim dining table doesn't take up much floor space or add visual weight, and it serves as the perfect work island. A glass cabinet with shelves organizes office materials while keeping them in view and ready for use. Plenty of natural light optimizes the space as a studio.
Corner Office
While the work island is ideal for working on fabrics, a corner desk adds another work zone to the office and is perfect for other tasks. Filing cabinets and hanging storage keep the desktop clutter-free, and a leaning ladder stores printed fabrics. Carrying colors and patterns for other rooms into the studio helps the whole home feel cohesive.
Unexpected Twist
Deep peacock blue walls bring a big dose of surprising color to this small breakfast nook. The vibrant hue is balanced with a stark white dining set. Variations of the wall color pop up in pillows on the banquette and on the striped rug. Texture comes into play with the woven pendant light above the table.
Sweet Sleep
White accessories on the nightstand paired with white bedding make the subtle color in the throw pillows stand out without departing from the serene vibe of the bedroom. A dark four-poster anchors the room. The simple nightstand echoes the bed's shape.
Beautiful Bath
Classic, neutral walls and sharp white trim leave the bathroom looking polished. The faucet, towel hook, and towel rack all have the same style and finish, keeping in step with the room's timeless aesthetic. A small and simple vanity is enhanced with a marble countertop.