This Historic Palm Beach Villa Was Restored to Feel Just Like Venice

It's no wonder Thomas Jayne is among the world's most respected interior designers. He trained with prestigious firms including Parish-Hadley and Kevin McNamara, he's a Winterthur Fellow, and he has an extensive knowledge of architectural history and the decorative arts. His pedigree speaks for itself.

A classicist with a knack for creating historically based, preservation-minded interiors with a contemporized perspective, Jayne (with project manager Marissa Stokes) seemed an obvious choice for the restoration of a landmark Palm Beach, Florida, villa.

Known as Vita Serena, the 1920s Mediterranean Revival home, originally designed by architect Marion Sims Wyeth, poses tidily below prodigious palms on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway.

"It feels like Venice," Jayne says. "The changing light is very dynamic. It's beguiling and has a magic to it."