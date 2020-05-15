This Historic Dallas Home Features Modern Interiors Packed with Art and Pattern

While Jean and Erik's love for the home was all-consuming, it wasn't blind. They knew the house needed a palette change from its decades-old peach and forest green color scheme. It needed modern interiors that would carry the tone of a chic Paris apartment. The design had to feel like home for the couple, their now 7-year-old daughter, Cricket, and their burgeoning art collection.

Jean's passion for art encompasses all its forms, but she and Erik prefer to share their home with contemporary works, especially by fledgling artists. Creating a base that would allow them to show off each piece in all its splendor (and provide flexibility for artwork to be moved around) was top priority.

"I love the process of collecting," Jean says. "I'm an art enthusiast as a hobby, but I do it professionally, too. Every day I'm learning how to 'see.' My friend Caesar is my art trainer, and we have regular discussions about pieces and why they work or don't. For our collection, it was most important that we bought what we loved, not with the hopes of the art being an investment."

To highlight the paintings, prints, and sculptures, Jean fashioned rooms that are equally arresting and artful, spaces that showcase the things she and Erik love—a collection not married to any particular era.