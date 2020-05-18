Soft Colors and Antique Finds Lend French Flair to This Small Dallas Home

To accompany her on her quest to infuse European flair in the Texas home she shares with her husband, Warren, Robin looked to friend and fellow traveler Michelle Nussbaumer, an interior designer, author of Wanderlust, and owner of Ceylon et Cie, a Dallas emporium that brims with a wealth of treasures she's discovered around the world.

The two met years ago at Robin's boutique and forged a friendship on common affinities. "We're both crazy about fashion and design," Robin says. "We love shopping together in Paris and Milan."

That kinship made it easy for Nussbaumer to shape Robin's interiors in a way that reflects who she truly is. "I always bring who my clients are into a project," the designer says. "I helped Robin translate what she loves into her home."

French antiques and fashion-inspired touches, including fur and leopard, set the tone for Robin's home.