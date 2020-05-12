This Beautiful Family Home on Kiawah Island Is Decorated with Meaningful Momentos

The same could be said for the house she and Gee eventually built around that painting. "We began collecting for this house eight or nine years before it even existed," Leah says. "By the time we moved in, we had plenty of pieces that represented our family, our travels, and our life." Among them are the living room rug purchased in Turkey, the World War II posters hanging in her Churchill War Rooms museum-loving son's bedroom, and glassware identical to glasses the family sipped from while vacationing in France. They include a framed gallery of oversize photos taken on a Florida beach in 1958, the very beach where Leah's parents met while on spring break in, you guessed it, 1958. Even the master bedroom's custom bookcase is filled with memories, or, more precisely, conch shells. "Ever since our honeymoon, my husband has been skin diving and pulling up conch shells for me," Leah says. "I have 25 years' worth."

The living room's Oly chandelier floats above a glass coffee table. The sofa is from Lee Industries; window treatments are Duralee sheers.