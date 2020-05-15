Family-Friendly Details Distinguish an Elegant, English-Inspired Florida Home

For designer Andrew Howard, more isn't always more. "Not every piece in a room needs to be the star," he says. "Every space should have only one or two shining stars. Those elements should take center stage while other pieces fall into the background. If everything stands out, nothing stands out."

Family friends and clients Christian and Manala Douglas took that advice to heart when working with Howard on their newest (and hopefully forever) home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Inspired by a visit to Chatsworth House, a renowned mansion in Christian's home country of England, the couple wanted a modern version of an English country manor: an unpretentious home with functional, updated, and, most important, family-friendly interiors to accommodate their growing family.