An Elegant Redesign Took This Atlanta Home From Dated to Desirable

That's evident in the living room, where a calm canvas allows the details of the coffered ceiling and expansive arched window to shine. "There was no way to drape the window and no need to drape it," Kasler says. "I like it as a feature in the room." She had the wood muntins painted black to look like steel, giving the classic space a contemporary edge.

To complement the size of the room, the designer scaled up furnishings as she catered to comfort. "I wanted the casual elegance appropriate for a city house," she says. "It's loungy and comfortable, a great room to hang out in."

The primarily new pieces mingle with Steve's antiques, all dark-stained wood furniture that grounds rooms without defining them. "We wanted a foundation of traditional, but lighter and younger, not overdecorated," Kasler says.

"The goal was a beautiful home for a young family: chic-looking but easy to live in," Kasler says. In this hangout spot, a TV hides in the antique armoire, and a traditional chandelier contrasts with contemporary art by Heidi Berrin Shonkoff.