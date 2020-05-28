This English-Inspired Home Strikes a Balance Between Welcoming and Formal

English in its inception but heartily American in its outcome, Blake and Angie Cordish's Maryland home is both refined and gregarious: the Audrey Hepburn of Baltimore estates.

Built in the early 1900s, the Colonial Revival house sits amid rolling hills in a bucolic setting that brings to mind the stately homes of England's lush countryside. To restore what was perfect about the house while giving it an updated spin, Blake and Angie turned to acclaimed architectural and design firm McAlpine, their partner in work on previous residences.

"Angie and Blake were inspired by the great hotels of London," designer Ray Booth says. "The concept was of this being an English country house in influence yet more relaxed in its posture."