This Charleston Showhouse Is Bursting with Unexpected Color and Southern Style

Charleston-based designers Michael Mitchell and Tyler Hill of Mitchell Hill wanted the kitchen to feel modern and sophisticated while referencing the home's origins and the designers' love of period glamour. "We watched every episode of Downton Abbey and became inspired by the characters, where they live, their lifestyle, and their fashion," Mitchell says. "This kitchen is the marriage of an 1840s paneled library and the 1940s machine age."

Paneled walls and classic cabinetry coated in Benjamin Moore's "Tavern Gray" serve as a timeless foil to an art-glass-meets-industrial ceiling that nods to midcentury partisanship. A dark brushed-steel framework holds mirrored and aged-brass triangles that send light dancing throughout the room. "The mix of glass and metals has always been a personal signature of ours," Hill says. "There's something special about how the two elements play together."

A masculine palette of olive and sand balances the powerful color seen in the home's other rooms. Soapstone countertops with olive veining expand on the hues of blackened metal while stainless-steel appliances repeat the shimmer of mirrored surfaces. A six-burner Thermador range establishes a pro-grade chef's station under a custom mirrored ventilation hood. A DXV pot-filler faucet in polished chrome set on a wall of sandy-hue Yin + Yang collection backsplash tile from Crossville provides convenience for the cook.