The small master bedroom layout took some work to conquer, and the best solution was to put the bed in front of the window. But since it is directly across from the bedroom door, the room has a distinct focal point. The same shades of blue used throughout the home come into play in the bedroom, but in smaller doses. Pairing the strong color with creamy yellow and crisp white helps the blue feel more serene. Softer tones avoid an overwhelmingly kitschy look.