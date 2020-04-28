See How Bethenny Frankel's Remodeled TriBeCa Loft Went from Bland to Bold

The reality star turned Skinnygirl creator, business mogul, and soon-to-be five-time author cataloged a collection of favorite furnishings and design ideas when living as a single woman in a one-bedroom apartment long before her career-changing appearance on television's The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. "I made this book 15 years ago of things I wanted but never could afford," she confides.

The collage of ideas proved beneficial when she renovated her new three-bedroom, three-bath digs last spring on her Bravo reality show Bethenny Ever After. Fans watched the trials and tribulations of the design process play out on weekly episodes covering everything from selecting the perfect powder room tile to dealing with prickly contractor situations.

The old saying "all the world's a stage" is not a new concept for Bethenny; her life has been an open book for the past several years. A stint as one of the original Real Housewives of New York City (sans husband) led to her show as a mother (daughter Bryn is now 2) on Bethenny Ever After.

Taking a page from Martha Stewart, her first TV boss, she sold her Skinnygirl line to Fortune Brands' Beam Global, landing her a cover on Forbes magazine as "one of the new celebrity money-makers." She also envisions a home collection one day, "with pieces that would be unique, limited, and affordable."