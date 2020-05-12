This Beachfront Retreat Is Almost Always Overflowing with Family

In actuality, well-loved may be an understatement. Shared by brothers Corey and Todd England and their wives, Carrie and Jeannette, the Dana Point, California, beachfront retreat is more often than not overflowing with family. With 14 children and 19 grandchildren between them, the Englands, whose everyday homes are in Salt Lake City, require a getaway for their broods that is as resilient as it is inviting.

"We didn’t want to build a 'wow' house," Jeannette says. "Nothing overstated. We wanted something open and comfortable. But we also needed a beach house that could be abused, not only by salty sea air, but also by kids."

For this multitiered task, they called on designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano, a Traditional Home 2018 New Trad honoree with an eye for both relaxed refinement and family-friendly living.

"The Englands have such an amazing sense of family," Davies-Gaetano says. "I wanted to honor that. My first thought was, How do we make this house beautiful and indestructible at the same time?"

Following her self-imposed directive, while also opting for impact on arrival, Davies-Gaetano custom-designed an elegant front door carved from mahogany (a wood that will stand up to unforgiving oceanfront elements). The rich wood carries over to the entryway ceiling, balancing limestone floors that offer practicality for bare feet returning from beach frolics.

The island-inspired allure of pierced-metal pendants and a cane-back chair dressed with vintage indigo fabric cushions sets the stage for the rest of the house: resort-like and powerfully inviting.