6 Amazing Entryway Makeovers

Turning a shabby entryway into a chic space is possible—just look at what these homeowners accomplished. Get inspired by these incredible before-and-afters of entryways.

By Katie Bandurski
May 12, 2017
formal dining room wallpaper before

This old-school space wasn't working for the homeowners. When they remodeled, they put their family's function first and designed an entryway that leads into a main-floor playroom.

After: Light and Airy

The homeowners wanted lots of light for their entryway. So they integrated a modern slatted front door and lots of windows into the space. They also raised the roof (literally) to bring added dimension and height.

Before: Definitely Dated

A mix of green wallpaper and wooden stairs defined this entryway before the remodel. Weathered linoleum flooring desperately needed to be replaced.

After: Modern Chic

Simple changes—like a fresh coat of white paint on the staircase—took this entry from meh to modern. A swatch of gray paint on each step imitates stepping-stones. Funky statement pieces like a hand stool and geometric pendant lighting add contemporary character.

Before: Too Traditional

Modeled after a formal parlor, this first-floor space only crowded the home's entry. Dated colors, furniture, and blinds made the parlor stuffy and dark.

After: Really Romantic

Simple changes—a fresh coat of paint and new ceiling-height curtains—give this entry a brand-new look. Below the new pretty pendant light, a simple table for holding keys and mail replaced bulky furniture.The result? A romantic, airy space perfect for welcoming guests.

Before: Mixed Bag

This not-so-pretty-in-pink living room leads to what is now the home's entryway. The soft color scheme and conflicting traditional details felt incompatible and ready for an overhaul.

After: Cool and Collected

Fresh paint and built-in cabinetry transformed this entryway into an organizational haven. Bountiful storage—plus plush window seats—make the space pretty and practical. French windows bring in plenty of sunlight.

Before: Foyer Faux Pas

There's nothing inherently wrong with this old entryway. It just needed some personal touches. Bland beige covers the walls and carpet; curvaceous trim on the staircase creates an outdated country feel.

After: Rustic Charm

Although the space is still fairly neutral, rustic accents—like exposed wood beams, stone flooring, and a fabric wall hanging—give the space character. Eggshell-color walls let the room's rugged textures stand out.

Before: Dark Neutrals

Too much stuff overshadowed this cozy nook's potential to be an eye-catching spot in the entry. Dark textures and paint colors made the space feel gloomy rather than welcoming.

After: Refreshing Color

Fun patterned wallpaper and bright accent colors greet guests in style. Slate flooring was replaced with wide-plank, hand-scraped oak to warm the entryway. Little rustic touches add personality and nod to nature.

Comments (8)

Anonymous
September 30, 2019
I suppose these "makeovers" are fine if you don't live in a 1893 Victorian and don't wish to destroy the character of a truly remarkable old home. I believe if you wish to have a home with all the new design feature please buy/live in a much newer home rather than destroying a truly beautiful historic home. The truly old homes can't be recreated unless you have a ton of $$$'s. And, if you do recreate one it one it simply a new house using a old design.
Anonymous
August 7, 2019
I think one of the things that drives me nuts about before and after are when the same angle isn’t used. Flipping Seattle does this too and it just make you feel like they are trying to make it more than it is and cover the main area they were trying to focus on.
Anonymous
November 6, 2018
Why would anyone want their kid’s playroom to be the first thing people see when they enter their house - you know most likely it would be a mess most of the time!
Anonymous
November 5, 2018
The rooms do look way better, but the before pics were pretty gruesome. What I would like to know, is why does every makeover need to be white, white, and more white?
Anonymous
November 5, 2018
Makeovers are well done and show different types of entryways. It would be easier on the eyes and to view if picture were side by side.
Anonymous
November 4, 2018
Looks nice but you didn’t use the same angle on all pics. That would help. It looks as if some of these changes involved quite some remodeling.
Anonymous
November 4, 2018
Great ideas! I'd like to see something for those of us on a really tight budget (as in income).
Anonymous
November 4, 2018
Love the changes! It is helpful to show the before and after rooms from the same angle.
