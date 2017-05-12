Turning a shabby entryway into a chic space is possible—just look at what these homeowners accomplished. Get inspired by these incredible before-and-afters of entryways.

This old-school space wasn't working for the homeowners. When they remodeled, they put their family's function first and designed an entryway that leads into a main-floor playroom.

After: Light and Airy

The homeowners wanted lots of light for their entryway. So they integrated a modern slatted front door and lots of windows into the space. They also raised the roof (literally) to bring added dimension and height.

Before: Definitely Dated

A mix of green wallpaper and wooden stairs defined this entryway before the remodel. Weathered linoleum flooring desperately needed to be replaced.

After: Modern Chic

Simple changes—like a fresh coat of white paint on the staircase—took this entry from meh to modern. A swatch of gray paint on each step imitates stepping-stones. Funky statement pieces like a hand stool and geometric pendant lighting add contemporary character.

Before: Too Traditional

Modeled after a formal parlor, this first-floor space only crowded the home's entry. Dated colors, furniture, and blinds made the parlor stuffy and dark.

After: Really Romantic

Simple changes—a fresh coat of paint and new ceiling-height curtains—give this entry a brand-new look. Below the new pretty pendant light, a simple table for holding keys and mail replaced bulky furniture.The result? A romantic, airy space perfect for welcoming guests.

Before: Mixed Bag

This not-so-pretty-in-pink living room leads to what is now the home's entryway. The soft color scheme and conflicting traditional details felt incompatible and ready for an overhaul.

After: Cool and Collected

Fresh paint and built-in cabinetry transformed this entryway into an organizational haven. Bountiful storage—plus plush window seats—make the space pretty and practical. French windows bring in plenty of sunlight.

Before: Foyer Faux Pas

There's nothing inherently wrong with this old entryway. It just needed some personal touches. Bland beige covers the walls and carpet; curvaceous trim on the staircase creates an outdated country feel.

After: Rustic Charm

Although the space is still fairly neutral, rustic accents—like exposed wood beams, stone flooring, and a fabric wall hanging—give the space character. Eggshell-color walls let the room's rugged textures stand out.

Before: Dark Neutrals

Too much stuff overshadowed this cozy nook's potential to be an eye-catching spot in the entry. Dark textures and paint colors made the space feel gloomy rather than welcoming.

After: Refreshing Color

