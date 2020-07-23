Wishbone Chairs Are an Iconic Mid-Century Design: Here's How to Score One for Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Originally designed in 1949, these sculptural seats continue to be popular. Now, affordable reproductions are easier to find than ever.

With the right balance of form and function, chairs offer both a comforting seat and a point of visual interest. Lately, a certain sculptural design has caught our eye as a near-perfect example of this balance, and (at least according to Google search data) others are noticing, too. Recognizable by its Y-shaped back and curved wood frame, the wishbone chair is an iconic mid-century design that has once again gained widespread popularity.

Originally dubbed CH24, the chair was designed in 1949 by furniture designer Hans Wegner as part of a series of seats inspired by the thrones of Chinese emperors. Wegner crafted the iconic chair within his first three weeks at the Danish furniture company Carl Hansen & Søn, and the design has been in continuous production ever since.

Crafted mostly by hand, the original wishbone chair features a solid, light-colored wood frame and a seat woven from paper cord. It now comes in a wide variety of iterations, including styles with colorful lacquered finishes, dark wood stains, and unique seat materials.

Both sturdy and comfortable, the wishbone chair is a natural fit for dining rooms. Its elegant curves and minimalistic open design works in both casual and formal settings. But the chair isn't limited to eating areas. For a stylish upgrade to your home office, try swapping your basic desk chair for one of these sophisticated seats. Because of its sculptural shape, the wishbone chair looks just as good as a stand-alone furniture piece, too. Place one in an empty corner of your bedroom or in that awkward spot at the end of the hallway to create seating that doubles as a work of art.

