PSA: Walmart Is Selling Sofas for Less Than $300 Right Now

There are so many space-saving hacks for your bathroom, closet, and even your bedroom, but when it comes to the living room, you might feel stuck figuring out how to best position a clunky sofa without taking over the entire space. Not to mention, a bigger couch isn't always better. In reality, a smaller option can allow some breathing room in your home's furniture arrangement.
Right now, you can shop small-scale sofas that are mid-century modern, retro and relaxed, or eclectic and colorful on sale for less than $300 thanks to an under-the-radar sale at Walmart. These top-rated sofas (at seriously good prices) have all been reviewed by honest shoppers who don’t hold back. Their high star ratings prove that when it comes to sofas, you don’t need to downgrade to downsize.
Below, you can shop some of the best under-$300 sofas that are perfect for small spaces.
There’s no style quite as classic (and versatile) as a brown leather sofa. With the help of some throw pillows and a blanket, a leather sofa can completely transform a room’s look. At 70 x 32 x 34 inches, Walmart’s upholstered faux leather sofa is a simple yet sophisticated option perfect for any living room tight on space.
Buy It: US Pride Furniture Gabler Wood Frame Mid-Century Sofa, $299 (originally $347)
You aren’t limited to loveseats and ottomans with a $300 budget. This microfiber sofa has the comfy cushions you deserve during Netflix binges, and it can seat three comfortably. Reviewers say it’s easy to assemble and long-lasting.
Buy It: Lifestyle Solutions Alexa 3-Seat Sofa, $299 (originally $500)
For tight spaces, spare bedrooms, and even offices, this Mainstays convertible sofa is a winner. It can easily be transformed into a bed for guests, yet looks stylish thanks to tapered wood legs and elegant tufted cushions. Shoppers say it’s simple to assemble and only requires one person to get the job done.
Buy It: Mainstays Channel Tufted Futon, ($299)
Sure to brighten up any room, this vibrant yellow loveseat is a fun and funky focal-point living room addition. Its tight dimensions (it’s less than 60 inches long) work well for apartments, studios, or other tight quarters. It also comes in gray and blue, and features a sturdy hardwood frame with solid wood legs.
Buy It: Artdeco Home Oakland Loveseat, ($254)
You can’t go wrong with a dependable gray couch, and shoppers swear by this under-$250 pick for its comfort, high-quality woven fabric, and convenient size at 72.5 x 33.2 x 35 inches. Even better? Reviewers swear that it only takes 20 minutes to assemble.
Buy It: Mainstays 72.5" Apartment Sofa, ($249)
If assembly is a concern, this Walnew loveseat requires just two construction steps. And once it's built, you’ll be left with a comfy two-person loveseat you won’t want to get up from. The button-tufted style looks like it was plucked right from a trendy Pinterest mood board, yet it fits perfectly with classic spaces, contemporary styles, and farmhouse aesthetics.
Buy It: Walnew Mid-Century Loveseat Button Tufted 2 Seater Sofa, ($199)
Traditional tufting combines with classic navy and gray color options for this dependable small sofa. With a near-perfect 4.6-star rating, it’s a favorite among Walmart shoppers. It boasts a solid wood frame and matching bolster pillows.
Buy It: Lifestyle Solutions Lorelei Loveseat, ($266, originally $399)
With a solid 4.5-star rating, the Zinus loveseat is an easy-to-assemble piece of furniture that can fit in the tightest of spaces at just under 55 inches long. The cushions have multiple layers of comfortable foam cushioning to keep you cozy during movie night. The sofa arrives in a single box and can be assembled in just 20 minutes.
Buy It: Zinus Sunny 54" Modern Loveseat, ($249)
At first glance, you might think this loveseat cost close to $1,000. The tufted cushions and rolled arms create a high-brow look ideal for dens, offices, and studies. Reviewers say it’s perfect for small living rooms, and note that for the affordable price, the 45.7-inch-long microfiber loveseat is an incredible value.
Buy It: Lifestyle Solutions Taryn Rolled Arm Fabric Loveseat, ($229, originally $339)
A retro look minus the vintage wear, this Novogratz split-back sofa can be positioned upright, reclined, or all the way flat for personalized lounging. Its velvet fabric has a buttery soft feel, and its curved arms and turned legs offer an elegant appearance that looks so much more expensive than its actual price.
Buy It: Novogratz Vintage Tufted Split Back Sofa Bed, ($299, originally $349)