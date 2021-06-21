Can't-Miss Furniture Buys From Walmart's Deals for Days Sale
It may be Amazon Prime Day, but that's not the only place you can score insane deals this week. Walmart's Big Deals for Days sale runs June 20 through June 23, and there are hundreds of can't-miss deals live right now.
The best part is, unlike Amazon Prime Day-which is exclusively for Prime members-anyone can shop Walmart's Deals for Days sale. While you don't need a Walmart Plus subscription to shop any of the deals, members will get free two-day shipping. And if you're not a member, you can sign up for a 15-day free trial to get the benefits for the sale.
There are hundreds of products on sale right now, from electronics to home decor. A few of our favorite deals include furniture from the Better Homes & Gardens line (some pieces are up to $100 off!), and you won't want to miss out on these prices.
We've rounded up a few of our favorite deals to help you decide which items to add to your cart. But act fast-several sale items sold out well before the final days of last year's sale, so if you've got your eye on something, don't wait!
Tufted Storage Ottoman
This tufted ottoman doubles as a pretty decor piece and a sneaky way to hide extra storage. Available in three colors, the ottoman is 20 inches wide so it's large enough to hold games, extra cords, or anything else you don't want laying around.
4-Cube Organizer Storage Bench
If you've been looking for stylish storage options, this storage bench is one of our favorite options. It's available in seven finishes, and at 58 inches long, there's plenty of room to store whatever you need. Pair it with 12-inch storage baskets ($7, Walmart).
Herringbone TV Stand
This gorgeous piece can act as a TV stand or a standalone decor item. It fits TVs up to 55 inches, and the cabinet doors have a herringbone pattern that'll add a modern look to your space. It's available in gray and brown, and has a long empty space at the top for easy decorating.
Lounge Chair
This vintage-inspired velvet lounge chair is more than $100 off right now, so don't wait to grab this deal. Choose from green, pink, or gray (or grab a few for different rooms in your house!) and accessorize with your favorite throw pillow.
Rustic Country Coffee Table
If you're on the hunt for a farmhouse-inspired statement piece, look no further than this rustic wood and metal coffee table. It has wheels that make rearranging the room a breeze, and the empty underneath is great for storage or adding extra decor elements.
