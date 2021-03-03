Turned Wood Is the Old-School Home Trend Making a Comeback

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This ancient technique turns basic furnishings into works of art. Learn the history behind the interior design trend and shop our favorite turned wood picks.

Shaping wood into sculptural curves and grooves dates back centuries, but this decorative detailing is back in a big way. Often sporting candy colors and unexpected finishes, today's turned wood furniture and accessories put a modern spin on this ancient technique.

The term refers to wood that was historically carved and shaped using a lathe. Similar to a potter's wheel, this tool continuously rotates the piece of wood, allowing it to be cut into sculptural forms using hand-held tools. The earliest wood lathes were used in ancient Egypt and Rome, and the technique later spread throughout Europe and across the globe. Today, woodturning is typically done completely by machine instead of by hand, but the results are similarly impressive.

Image zoom Credit: Joyelle West