8 Rattan Furniture Finds that Show This Natural Material Isn't Just for Outdoors

From subtle accents to show-stopping furnishings, rattan has charmed its way into every room of the home, celebrating centuries of craftsmanship and design.

Rattan is a vine-like palm that is part of an ancient heritage of woven objects. You've probably associated it with wicker, which refers to furniture made of woven materials, such as rattan. These pieces make durable picks for patios and other outdoor spaces, but rattan furniture is now taking on a starring role in interiors, too.

The modern history of rattan furniture dates back to the colonization of Southeast Asia, where rattan furniture was first made. The British brought it into the Western domestic sphere in the 19th century, where it was popular until the 1930s. Rattan furniture's most iconic form, the peacock chair, was a significant piece that permeated most of the 20th century, including a robust rattan revival in 1960s and 1970s home decor.

Rattan never went completely out of fashion; it remained part of leisurely resort decor and coastal styles. Now, it's more than a one-style furnishing. Scandinavian bedrooms, farmhouse kitchens, and traditional living rooms are all taking advantage of rattan.

No longer relegated to the outdoors, rattan is in the spotlight again, and "Why is rattan furniture out of stock" is a top Google search suggestion. (Answer: rattan furniture is generally handmade and imported from Indonesia. Some companies work on a pre-order basis, others simply have to replenish stock during popular times.)

Part of rattan's current appeal is the resurgence of boho decor. Briana Summers, a graphic designer based in Des Moines, created a modern bohemian aesthetic by including it throughout her home. "I love incorporating rattan into our modern home because it's an easy way to bring in the warm, boho vibes that make our space feel laid-back and cozy," she says. "The shapes and unique patterns found in rattan furniture give our space a lot of look without breaking the bank."

Rattan is now shaped into a wide variety of home furnishings for nearly every room. "Headboards have been popular as an easy, quick way to add a fresh look," says Kristin Jones, owner of apparel and home furnishings brand Picnic. She also recognizes its simple versatility. Decorating with rattan adds form and function instantly, and the pieces adapt quickly to seasonal or style changes. "Rattan is thought of as a summery piece, but you can easily cozy it up with velvet during the winter," says Jones.

Rattan's artisanal quality, durability, and sustainability also add to its allure, according to Patrice Gerber, co-founder of home decor company Kouboo. Part of the charm of rattan furniture is that every piece is unique. "You can expect some variance in shade, grain, and size," Gerber says.