Ottomans offer a blend of comfort and function to a home's living areas. Sometimes called hassocks or foot stools, they work as extra seating, and, with the right styling, as a coffee table where you can rest books, a drink, or other favorite accessories. These ottoman decor ideas will pull your living space together and create an inviting room for guests to gather.

Anthony Masterson

1. Add a Colorful Tray

A wood tray painted in a color that matches your throw pillows adds a cohesive finishing touch to a living room. When styling a tufted ottoman, a tray is essential if you plan to rest drinks or a vase of flowers on the ottoman. Stacked books and magazines and a colorful bouquet add texture and height to the display.

Brie Williams

2. Tuck Under a Table

A pair of ottomans in a lively print not only bring color and texture to a room but they also serve as extra seating when you have a house full of guests. Keep them tucked away and out of foot traffic by storing ottomans under an entryway table. Or hide them in plain sight by using them as footrests until needed as seating.

Lincoln Barbour

3. Fashion a Farmhouse Look

A tray provides structure and a flat surface on a tufted ottoman. This wire and wood design lends farmhouse style and allows you to see everything inside, including stacked books and decorative items. Handles make it easy to transport when you need to rest your feet or use the ottoman as seating.

Tria Giovan

4. Create a Bar Station

With this ottoman decor idea, you won't even have to get up from the couch when it's time to make a drink. A low-profile tray serves as a bar station with glasses, whiskey, and a classic decanter. Just add ice, and you're ready for guests or a nightcap.

John Merkl

5. Stack Books

Fresh flowers are a classic styling choice and look especially pretty displayed in a decorative vase. Stack coffee table books on a tray to play with height and showcase your favorite blooms. Start with the widest book first (even if it's not the thickest) so you don't risk tipping over your accessories.

Michael Partenio

6. Play with Shapes

Add contrast and interest to your ottoman decor by mixing accessories with different shapes, such as a rectangular tray on a round ottoman. Here, a simple black tray lets the contents (including fluffy hydrangeas) steal the show. You can always sand and paint a wood tray to the exact color that will match your space; here the tray calls back to the living room curtains.

Kritsada Panichgul

7. Add Casual Style

This living room is a sea of breezy blues and white. The knitted pouf ottoman has a comfortable lived-in look that makes it feel approachable and cozy. While neutral, the knitted texture keeps the ottoman interesting. Accessories like flowers and seashells continue the coastal theme.

Annie Schlechter

8. Incorporate Color

If you're unsure what color use for your ottoman decor, pull from the existing shades of the room. Here, bright blues and shades of coral keep the living room lively and fun. A coral tray on the ottoman holds a blue vase and other accessories to continue the color scheme.