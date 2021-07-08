This Online Furniture Store Is the Best-Kept Secret for Discounted Secondhand Finds

Online resale groups are a favorite way to find deals on used furniture, but coordinating pickup for large or bulky items can be a hassle. Plus, you never really know what condition the item will be in until you see it in person. But Kaiyo, an online marketplace for pre-owned furniture, is looking to change the secondhand retail process.

gray couch in modern living room Credit: Courtesy of Kaiyo

If you've ever scoured Facebook Marketplace, shopping on Kaiyo is a similar experience. The key difference: Each item has been professionally cleaned, and they offer free white-glove delivery directly to your home in the New York and Philadelphia metro areas, as well as Washington D.C. Kaiyo also offers third-party delivery services nationwide. Especially with upholstered furniture, it's nice to know your purchase has been professionally cleaned, and the delivery service takes away the stress of scheduling a pickup location and time with a stranger.

Kaiyo accepts and sells a wide variety of furniture, including both big-box brands and vintage gems from retailers like Heywood-Wakefield and Herman Miller. You can score great deals on items from West Elm, Crate & Barrel, Restoration Hardware, Joybird, and hundreds of other furniture retailers at a fraction of the original cost.

white console table with round mirror Credit: Courtesy of Kaiyo

Not only is Kaiyo making secondhand furniture shopping easy and accessible, but it also focuses on sustainability. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more than 10 million tons of furniture ends up in the landfill each year when people upgrade or swap out their furniture. To date, Kaiyo has facilitated the sales of more than 2,140,500 pounds of furniture that is now kept out of landfills. They also plant a tree for each piece ordered in an effort to help replenish the materials used in making the furniture.

Selling your used pieces to Kaiyo can help reduce waste and keep furniture out of the landfill and in people's homes for as long as possible. Plus, you can make some cash to put towards newer pieces. Simply fill out a submission form for the item you'd like to sell, then Kaiyo works with you to determine pickup and revenue details.