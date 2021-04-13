Convertible Furniture Is the Space-Saving Trend That Will Level-Up Your Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A quick scroll through TikTok is a great way to source all kinds of product recommendations, and lately, convertible, multi-use furniture has become a widely popular purchase fans can't stop posting about. Look at #tiktokcouch, for example, which has 12.5 million views and counting, with most of the videos showing off sofas that open up to reveal hidden storage or pull out to form a comfy sleeping space.

Many of these clever solutions, like the Caruso sleeper sectional or IKEA's FRIHETEN sleeper sofa, have repeatedly sold out as people jump at the opportunity to maximize their limited space amid more time at home.

gray sofa with hidden storage under cushion Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of IKEA

However, the concept of convertible furniture isn't new. Perhaps one of the earliest examples is the Murphy bed, which is stored vertically against a wall and folds down for sleeping. It was invented in the late 1800s by William Lawrence Murphy, who needed his small San Francisco apartment to toggle between entertaining and sleeping areas. Now, more than 100 years later, many of us are dealing with similar square-footage constraints and an increased need for multi-purpose spaces, which has only been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between work, school, cooking, dining, exercise, and other activities, our homes suddenly need to serve more purposes. "This means your spaces and furniture need to be able to adapt to this new reality," says Daniela Terminel, cofounder and CEO of furniture company Elephant in a Box. "Now, your home is a multifunctional space by itself where you need a workstation during the day, a super comfy sofa to chill and relax after work, and hopefully soon, a place to entertain family and friends."

Those living in small spaces or on a tight budget faced particularly tough challenges. "Unless you move into a bigger space, which is more square footage and therefore costs much more money, you have the alternative of trying to make the space that you have work much harder for you," says Hasier Larrea, founder and CEO of Ori Inc., a company that creates transformable furniture and architectural solutions powered by robotics.

gray sofa with foldout desk in armrest Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Elephant in a Box

Stepping up to meet these challenges are innovative furniture designs like Elephant in a Box's Working Sofa, which was developed during the pandemic to offer "a desk when you need it, and a comfy sofa when you don't." It features a two-legged desk that folds out from the armrest, creating an instant home office that easily tucks away after work hours.

The Nugget couch, which includes foam cushions that can be configured into imaginative play spaces for kids, is another viral example of the convertible furniture trend bolstered by TikTok.

But before you click "purchase" on a transformable couch you saw on social media, be sure to prioritize whichever function the piece needs to serve on a daily basis, Larrea says. "If you have a couch that only needs to become a bed for one or two nights a month, you're going to prioritize the comfort of the couch," he says.

You should also think through ease of use, especially if the item regularly needs to serve multiple purposes throughout the day. Make sure the pull-out or fold-down component is simple to operate and easily accessible to avoid any hassle when switching between functions.