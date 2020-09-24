I Tested Out a Build-Your-Own Sofa from Allform—Here’s My Honest Review

When I graduated from college and got my first “big girl” job, I set out to find an apartment that matched my new adult status. After months of searching, I found the right place and moved in with little more than student loan debt and a small jungle of plants. My budget for furnishing the place was small (see: student loan debt), so along with my previously accumulated odds and ends came my boyfriend’s childhood couch. This extra-plush, green velvet beauty came with creaks and groans that showed its age as well as a few mysterious stains. But it did the job, despite barely fitting through the door and taking up approximately 60% of the floor space in my studio apartment.

Needless to say, when Allform reached out with an offer to test a sofa, I happily agreed. Allform’s sofas are totally customizable, so you’re able to choose the size and the upholstery material, as well as add-ons like ottomans and matching pillows to get the look you want. You can create just about any configuration, including a four-seat sofa with a double chaise, an eight-seat U-shape sectional, or a humble single-seat armchair, all with a number of fabric choices. And each option promises a modern design that's easy to put together.

Image zoom Courtesy of All Form

Buy It: Allform Loveseat, from $1,145 with code LDS20

When designing my Allform couch, I had a few boxes to check. The sofa needed to be small enough to keep from overwhelming my tiny apartment, but it still needed to comfortably fit at least two people. Ideally, it would be leather. I also wanted it to be deep enough that I could comfortably curl up while working from home all day, and not rigid or stiff like other modern-style sofas I’d tested at furniture stores. I ended up choosing a two-seat loveseat in whiskey leather, with dimensions that run 63 x 38 x 34 inches.

Upon the sofa’s arrival, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it came in four boxes rather than one large box, making it easier to maneuver up the stairs and through the doorway to my walk-up. I braced myself for a few painful hours of assembly, but it took maybe 20 minutes to put together with help from my boyfriend. Each component connects through a latch system, so all we had to do was link corresponding screws and holes then turn a knob to tighten them together, no tools necessary. This means that the sofa should be just as easy to disassemble, an unexpected plus as I intend to keep this couch with me in future apartments.

Once the incredibly quick installation was complete, I stepped back to take in the new sofa—and I practically jumped with excitement. Its cognac shade is exactly how I envisioned my perfect leather couch, and its durable, high-quality leather (about 20% thicker than traditional leather furniture) was unexpected for less than a few thousand dollars. Its modular shape features mid-century modern lines, yet it’s still incredibly comfortable, even for naps. The sofa cushions are thick, deep, and roomy enough for my 6-foot-tall boyfriend. I was worried a loveseat would be too small both for the room and for the two of us to sit together, but this sofa actually feels larger than a typical loveseat due to its slim frame. Plus, it leaves enough square footage for an accent chair for guests.

Since unboxing my Allform sofa a few months ago, it’s only gotten better with time. The more I use it (and let’s be honest, I’m using it 12-plus hours a day as it functions as both my WFH office and movie-streaming site), the more its soft leather breaks in and gains character. Its polyfoam cushions, while never hard, have loosened up and become, well, cushier. And despite more than a couple of close calls, the material has never stained or shown unattractive signs of wear. It feels like a sofa designed to last a lifetime, thanks to its stain-resistant performance fabric, tempered steel suspension system that resists sagging, and kiln-dried hardwood maple and poplar frame that’s harder than traditional wood, and I can’t wait to make it a staple of every apartment (and eventual home) in my future.