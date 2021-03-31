Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Wavy lines and curvy shapes add a playful twist to furniture and accessories. Learn the history behind this quirky trend and check out our favorite picks for squiggly decor.

Squiggly Decor Is the Funky Design Trend That Will Instantly Cheer Up Your Home

Chevron had its shining moment throughout the 2010s, when repeating angular lines zigzagged across furniture, walls, and almost every accessory in our homes. As this once-prevailing pattern finally fades away, it's being replaced by a looser, curvier pattern: the squiggle. Popping up on mirrors, area rugs, and tabletop items like candlesticks and vases, this quirky shape is poised to become the chevron of this decade.

Wavy decor was recently called out by Etsy as a top design trend for 2021. The company reported a whopping 28,236% increase in searches for wavy candles and a 5,296% increase in searches for wavy mirrors over the past three months, compared to the same time last year. "As shoppers increasingly look for creative additions to their homes, these wavy decor pieces are eye-catching conversation-starters and add a touch of playfulness to any home," says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's trend expert.

Groovy blob shapes and doodle-like patterns feel fresh and fun in today's interiors, but squiggly decor got its start decades ago with the radical Memphis design movement, Johnson says. Founded in 1980 in Milan, Italy, the Memphis Group was a collective of designers and architects whose colorful, attention-grabbing style verged on the bizarre. (The group's name comes from a Bob Dylan song that was playing on repeat during their first meeting.) The movement eschewed the structured minimalism of midcentury modern designs, drawing inspiration from the geometric forms and vibrant colors of Art Deco and Pop Art aesthetics. Punchy colors, unexpected shapes, and squiggly patterns defined the kitschy, rule-breaking style that still appeals today.