6 Smart Ways to Save (Plus 9 Places to Splurge) When Decorating Your Home

Hunt for unusual or personality-driven accents: they’ll look less like generic, mass-market items purchased at a discount. Hollywood designer Nadia Geller recommends some creative rearranging before hitting the stores. "Before I purchase new accessories for a client or myself, I collect all the accessories and artwork from the home in one room. I then re-accessorize using what's already there," she says. "Just by switching it up, a whole new look is created." That new look can help you identify what accessories to look out for.

Interior stylist Lindsay Emmenecker recommends saving on accessories as well. She likes used books as decorative space fillers: “Turn your books backward to add a nice neutral texture that won’t compete with the valued pieces you want front and center.”