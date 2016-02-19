18 Minimalist Decor Ideas That Prove Less is More
Make It Work
Find unexpected satisfaction in your home's hardworking office with pretty wood beams. Refashioned oak and pine beams from a train station become floating shelves above a classic marble-top iron table. A painted white chair and neutral keepsakes joint the converted storage for a work zone that's cool, calm, and collected.
Streamlined Silhouettes
For sleek seating, look to iconic midcentury-modern chairs, which pop against a rustic farm table. White walls and trim create a gallerylike backdrop for contemporary artwork and an industrial chandelier. A pink suede rug softens the look.
Understated Orange
Spice up a black and white color scheme with hints of bright hues. Orange accent pillows and oversize artwork add visual interest to this otherwise neutral family room that features clean-line furnishings. White ceiling beams recede against identically painted walls and disguise recessed lighting.
Little Luxuries
Minimalist style doesn't have to stop with a small space. A platform bed with a basic headboard make the most of a tiny bedroom. Neutral accessories, including a painted deer head and vinyl-covered dresser, blend with white walls to keep the room uncluttered. A large pendant light spray-painted to give the illusion of copper provides a funky focal point.
Lofty Vision
Shiplap paneling painted pale gray runs the length of this minimalist kitchen. The absence of upper cabinets showcases high ceilings and allows for unobstructed window views. Oversize light fixtures frame a rustic island accented with uncomplicated metal-base bar stools.
Designed to Please
Whether used in an entryway, foyer, or dining room, tulip tables provide the perfect touch of minimalist style. Pair one with retro furniture for a quirky look or rush chair seats for a farmhouse twist. Modern accessories, including a ceramic urchin that sits within a glass terrarium, elevates this white laminate version.
Table for Ten
A creamy white laminate table balances graphic wallpaper and dark gray walls in this fashionable feast for the eyes. A rectangular chandelier and mod white built-ins mimic its angular silhouette. A plush rug keeps the contemporary dining room from feeling cold.
Personal Space
A cross-leg desk serves as a contemporary vanity perfect for pampering. Carefully curated accessories, like a geometric lamp base and simple wooden planter, fill the space with just enough visual interest. A molded seat with polished chrome hardware makes it easy to enjoy the view from floor-to-ceiling windows framed in black metal.
Gorgeous in Gray
A built-in headboard framed with floating nightstands anchors this master bedroom in unfussy yet sophisticated fashion. Painted drawer fronts add depth to the wall of wood, while both the rug and headboard boast a honeycomb pattern for continuity.
Simple Shelving
An elongated reclaimed-wood mantel and painted floating shelves provide a low-key alternative to built-ins. Display framed artwork and groups of mementos for a fresh and functional feature wall.
Casually Luxe
To build interest without cluttering your design, arrange just a few noteworthy furniture pieces from different periods and design styles. Here, rawhide-strap chairs partner with an antique plank-top table at the roomy banquette, while bamboo barstools add nature texture nearby. Built-in shelves exhibit a monochromatic collection of ceramics.
Dreamy Design
Simple furnishings, just a platform bed with skinny metal nightstands, keep this master bedroom seriously serene. An oversize black-and-white photograph creates a focal point under a vaulted ceiling, while bright textiles energize the cozy design.
Natural Elements
Warm up a minimalist space by contrasting the clean lines with one organic, over-the-top item, such as the showy peacock feathers in this midcentury entryway. A geometric print and brass-and-wood lamp serve as period-appropriate companions.
Room with a View
Contrast shapes to truly exude modern verve. A soft pair of chairs and a round tulip table beautifully juxtapose an angular sofa. A capiz shell chandelier sparkles in the space without distracting from expansive views.
Overhead Inspiration
Install a shallow shelf above the bed to let creativity flow. A simple sill acts as a perch for framed art and petite plants over this clean slatted headboard. Potted flowers and accent pillows continue the color scheme found in the artwork to keep the look clutter-free.
Mirror Image
Twice is especially nice when it comes to minimalist decor. Balance a room by framing matching artwork above the fireplace and mirroring surrounding midcentury furniture around a coffee table centerpiece. Square shelving and ceiling panels enhance the geometrical design.