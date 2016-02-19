Why you need it: "Every sofa needs to be served by at least one side table," Suzanne says. "You can't go wrong with a matched pair, but two different shapes, materials, or colors is even better." (If you mix styles, both tables should be the same height: slightly taller than the sofa arm, never shorter.)

Where to use it: Living room, family room, bedroom, bathroom.

What to look for: The most flexible side tables are between 24 and 36 inches high. "Look for one you can see through," Lauren says. "If it has a back, it will only look right next to a bed."