Fluted Detailing Is the Trendy Texture That Adds Classic Style to Furnishings

Texture is one of the biggest buzzwords in interior design right now. It defines many of the trends we've seen take off in the past year, including cane furniture and bouclé fabric, and this emphasis on the tactile, as opposed to sleek and smooth surfaces, continues with the latest decorative detail flooding our social media feeds. Fluted details, which offer a ribbed or grooved texture, are turning up across accent furniture, accessories, lighting, and even cabinetry and walls.

Fluted designs trace back to ancient Greece and Rome, where vertical grooves distinguished many of the columns now emblematic of classical architecture. The texture's popularity today coincides with a resurgence in neoclassical design, which draws inspiration from these early architectural styles, as well as the Art Deco style that developed in the 1920s. Both of these aesthetics encompass simple geometric forms, and fluted accents have become a favorite way to incorporate those motifs into modern spaces.