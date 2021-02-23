Fluted Detailing Is the Trendy Texture That Adds Classic Style to Furnishings
Inspired by classical design, this decorative finish is turning up everywhere.
Texture is one of the biggest buzzwords in interior design right now. It defines many of the trends we've seen take off in the past year, including cane furniture and bouclé fabric, and this emphasis on the tactile, as opposed to sleek and smooth surfaces, continues with the latest decorative detail flooding our social media feeds. Fluted details, which offer a ribbed or grooved texture, are turning up across accent furniture, accessories, lighting, and even cabinetry and walls.
Fluted designs trace back to ancient Greece and Rome, where vertical grooves distinguished many of the columns now emblematic of classical architecture. The texture's popularity today coincides with a resurgence in neoclassical design, which draws inspiration from these early architectural styles, as well as the Art Deco style that developed in the 1920s. Both of these aesthetics encompass simple geometric forms, and fluted accents have become a favorite way to incorporate those motifs into modern spaces.
These decorative grooves can be carved or molded into ceramics, glass, metal, wood, plaster, and stone, or created using rounded pieces of wood. You can find tons of fluted furniture and accessories at retailers like Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Pottery Barn, and more. And if you're feeling crafty, you can even recreate the look yourself by adhering strips of molding or wood dowels to furniture, paneled cabinetry, or walls. If you'd prefer to shop, however, we've rounded up some of our favorite fluted accessories to bring this classic trend into your home.
Add a stylish perch for a beverage or book with this fluted side table. Hand-molded from earthenware, the cylindrical table features a ribbed texture around the sides and comes in gray, white, and terra-cotta colors. Position it next to a chair or sofa in your living room, or use it as a simple nightstand in your bedroom.
Buy It: Fluted Side Table ($159, West Elm)
A scalloped base adds interesting dimension to this table lamp. It's crafted from concrete and topped with a simple cotton drum shade. Measuring 20 inches tall, the lamp is available in white and natural concrete finishes.
Buy It: Scallop White Concrete Table Lamp ($129, CB2)
Inspired by Scandinavian style, this trio of fluted vases is perfect for dressing up a coffee table or bookshelf display. The handmade vases are made of durable porcelain with a glazed finish. The set of three is available in indigo, white, green, and purple.
Buy It: Kähler Hammershøi Miniature Vases ($69, Pottery Barn)
Introduce organization and style to your bedroom with this fluted dresser. It features three drawers with beadboard-style paneling across the front and silver-finish knobs. Try it next to the bed as a nightstand alternative with extra storage capacity.
Buy It: Threshold Wrentham Beadboard Farmhouse 3 Drawer Dresser ($400, Target)
Elevate at-home cocktail hours with fluted old-fashioned glasses. Two tiers of ribbed glass add sophisticated texture while making it easy to grip for toasts. The 11-ounce, dishwasher-safe glasses are part of a barware collection that includes matching highball glasses and a decanter.
Buy It: Atwell Ribbed Double Old-Fashioned Glass ($6, Crate & Barrel)
These fluted planters were inspired by vintage dolly tubs, which were historically used for washing laundry. Made of lightweight fiber concrete, they can be used indoors or out and include holes for drainage. The planters come in black, brown, blue-green, and yellow, with sizes ranging from about 7 inches to 16 inches in diameter.
Buy It: Fiber Concrete Barrel Pot ($20-$188, Terrain)
Comments