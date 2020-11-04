3 Common Design Mistakes You Can Fix Right Now, From Designer Leanne Ford

The past several months have brought us closer to our homes than ever before, making us familiar with every room's quirks and flaws. For those spaces that just don't feel quite right, a few critical design mistakes could be to blame. However, the remedies might be easier than you think. I sat down with designer Leanne Ford of HGTV's Restored by the Fords fame, to discuss fast fixes for those problem areas that have become even more obvious during this extra time at home. Here are three top design mistakes that have simple solutions you can try today.

Image zoom Credit: Ann VanderWiel Wilde

1. You haven't updated your lighting.

Dated light fixtures instantly reveal a room's age. To refresh your lighting, shop vintage stores for an antique chandelier or pendant, paint your old fixture, or purchase something new. Ford notes that in most cases, you can replace an existing fixture yourself in about 10 minutes. "You can swap out a light really easily and now, all of a sudden, you love your room," she says. And don't forget about outlets and switches, too. Upgrade any dated or damaged switchplates with ones that more closely match the room's style or blend in better with the wall, like this graphite-finish pop-out outlet from Legrand ($48, The Home Depot) that disappears into the wall when not needed.

Image zoom Credit: The Wilde Project

2. Your furniture is pushed against the walls.

Your furniture arrangement has a big impact on how a room feels, and it "should not be smooshed against the walls," Ford says. This creates an awkward open area in the middle of your furniture and makes the room feel closed in. To fix this decorating mistake, pull your furniture in toward the center of the room and rearrange until you find a pleasing layout. Simply adjusting the furniture arrangement can give an entire room a fresh look. Plus, by moving the furniture inward, you create a cozy seating area that's more conducive to conversation. Even in small spaces, giving your furniture some breathing room can make a space feel more open and inviting.

Image zoom Credit: Jay Wilde

3. You're not thinking outside a room's designated purpose.