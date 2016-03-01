Decorate with What You Love

So what if you find a quirky pattern you love, but it doesn't necessarily "go" with your decor? Bring it home anyways. You'll find a way to make it sing, whether it's a fabric remnant you can turn into an accent pillow or a handmade paper that can be framed and added to a gallery wall. If you're in redecorating mode, decide what about that pattern speaks to you -- is it the color, style, theme, or texture? Those traits may be the decorating inspiration you've been looking for.