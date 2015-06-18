Get the Look & Make It Yours
Fun & Refreshed
The Look: Preppy, yet polished colors (navy + pink + white), patterns in varying scales (large-scale chevron comforter, medium and small scale print pillows), emphasis on geometrics, combo repeat (blue + white on the shams, comforter, lamp & lampshade), cool white walls, cushy carpet, geometric patterns, embellished campaign-style nightstand.
Make It Yours: Swap out the pink for another warm accent color (like orange or yellow). If big swaths of bold pattern aren't your thing, apply the larger scale pattern to smaller items (like shams) and a small or medium-scale pattern to the big things (like walls or a duvet). Tone down the modern style by mixing in a few organic or floral patterns in the sea of geometrics.
Livable Glam
The Look: Warm neutral foundation, eclectic furniture, natural textures (bamboo blinds, rattan lamp shade, leather chair), black trimwork, mixed patterns (ticking stripe chair cushions, chinosoire-inspired ottoman, diamond and leopard pillows)
Make It Yours: Keep the neutral foundation, but find your own signature pattern (here, it's the ottoman fabric) to inspire your color scheme.
Add Personality to Any Look
What's the secret to making your look say "you"? Watch and learn.
Cottage 2.0
The Look: Cottage whites with soft mint green cabinetry & bright pastel accents, warm wood tones, plenty of patterns in fresh motifs (unified by a string of blue), art gallery display, statement light fixtures (hello, pink lanterns!), modern chairs paired with a farmhouse table.
Make It Yours: Translate this look to a bedroom or living room by swapping mint cabinetry for an accent chair or duvet in the same hue. Shelf displays aren't for you? Create a gallery wall instead and hang that art.
Secrets to Success:
Black + White + Color
The Look: Modern-Meets-Traditional (Parsons-style table + a contemporary take on classic Windsor chairs), black & white & blue color scheme, chrome accents (mirror frame, light fixture), rustic notes (burlap table runner, salvaged bar cart), strong but ornate patterns (the damask-inspired curtains, large-scale medallions on the rug).
Make It Yours: To keep this look more modern, remove the rustic nods. Apply your own signature color. (Midtone, grayed back colors look everyday sophisticated when paired with black and white. Intense jewel tones skew super glam and soft pastels may get lost in translations.)
Secrets to Success:
Jewel Box Living Room
The Look: Dark gray walls, jewel tone accents (emerald, teal, magenta), warm metallics, textured rug, geometric patterns (pillows & throw) & abstract botanical patterns (curtains).
Make It Yours: Start with dark walls and layer in a few of your favorite intense colors (think bright, but not neon).
Secrets to Success:
Go to the next slide for tips on working with a dark wall color.
Jewel Box Living Room: Secrets to Success
Watch and see how this room pulls off dark walls and how you can do the same in your home.
White Plus Color
The Look: White walls, white fireplace, gray as a secondary neutral, mixed wood tones (dark floors and side table, salvaged wood mantel), (almost) anything goes accessories (translates into a fun, relaxed, but still pretty style).
Make It Yours: Not a fan of white walls? Pick a color from your accessories and go several shades lighter and put it on the walls. Airy is key to this look, hence the essential white walls, but applying a barely there color to the walls will help retain the light look.
Secrets to Success:
Ethereal Retreat
The Look: Soft neutrals, subtle contrasts (pure white trim and creamy curtains against gray walls), quite textures (flat weave rug, suede bench seat), hints of glam (the metal base bench, nailhead trimmed nightstand, velvet and satin pillows, tufted headboard), fashion-forward elements (ikat bedding, antler wall art), darker wood floors that anchor the space.
Make It Yours: Swap silver accents for gold, but add in a cool accent color. Here, the cool silver works with the warm yellow, but a warm metal begs a cooler accent (think lilac or sage).
Casual Mix Bedroom
The Look: Solid + pattern bedding mix, layers of neutrals (gray walls, white curtains, sheets, and bed skirt, tan bedding), pops of color, statement light fixture, full, yet light curtains (for an ethereal effect), flokati rug over dark stained hardwood floors, unexpected antique nightstands, gold finishes (on the light fixture and window hardware).
Make It Yours: Gray not your style? Go for a soft beige, a few shades lighter than the tan on the quilt and shams. If a statement light fixture isn't in the cards, replicated the look with a dramatic pair of lamps.
Modern Eclectic
The Look: Midcentury-modern & contemporary chairs, global influences (tribal prints and Suzani-inspired designs), neutral foundation, pops of orange, natural texture (wood blinds, driftwood accent table, house plant).
Make It Yours: Keep the global-modern vibe going, but simplify it by sticking with a single furniture style. Need more color in your life? Add in art and textiles that contain your main accent color as well as other hues.
Beach Revival
The Look: Crisp white + sky blue + oranges, color on the walls, soft patterns (on the table runner, chair cushions, watercolor art), striking art, white bamboo furniture a la coastal cottage.
Make It Yours: Prefer white walls? (Or live in a rental?) Paint your furniture instead. Retain a beachy aesthetic, but switch up the orange for shades of green for a more classic scheme. To relax the look, bring in a few nods to nature, such as a driftwood centerpiece or woven baskets.
Classic Kitchen Reboot
The Look: Timeless elements: Shaker-style inspired cabinets, subway tile backsplash, penny tile floor; dark lower cabinets, white uppers (a nice shake-up from the all white kitchen), colorful bar stools, unadorned windows, marble countertops.
Make It Yours: Green accents the color of vintage jadeite lend a retro vibe, but if green isn't your thing, go for another color with the same throwback appeal (lacquer red, schoolbus yellow). The dark floors work with the gray lower cabinets to ground the airy kitchen and the look can easily be replicated with another type of flooring in a similar dark color.
Retro Remade
The Look: A retro color scheme (brown + mustard) that feels fresh, thanks to crisp white, symmetrical simplicity, subtle accent wall, mod florals + lattice prints, trendy nods (clear glass light fixtures, weathered wood nightstands).
Make It Yours: Skip the accent wall and hang some simple art instead. Pull out another color from your signature pattern for a livelier scheme. Add a white shag rug for some texture underfoot.
Country Refresh
The Look: Country style (rustic furnishing, pastoral art) with a global outlook (Suzani-patterned chairs), casual underpinnings (comfy sofa, laidback accessories, simple curtains), burlap brown + eggshell white + lavender, shag rug to contrast the wood finishes.
Make It Yours: Here, the Suzani chairs set the color scheme. Find a similar pattern in colors you love and let it dictate your scheme and you'll retain the look, but in all you colors. Need a one-piece coffee table? Look for a rustic wood version where the grain shines. One modeled after a factory cart will add an industrial vibe to the space.
One-Color Wonder
The Look: White + more white + celadon green, modernized cottage style (minimalist color, Lucite table, sheepskin rug, classic bed frame and bedding and traditional damask-like patterns), pattern on repeat (the same leafy design is used on the bed skirt and drapes, a classic decorating move), whitewashed floors.
Make It Yours: Almost any medium tone color would work as the accent in this design. (Sky blue, lavender, pale salmon, anyone?) Push the style envelope one way or the other to further tailor the look to your tastes (a tone-on-tone white lattice wallpaper veers towards cottage, while a sleek bedframe would lean more modern).