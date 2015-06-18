Get the Look & Make It Yours

The Look: Preppy, yet polished colors (navy + pink + white), patterns in varying scales (large-scale chevron comforter, medium and small scale print pillows), emphasis on geometrics, combo repeat (blue + white on the shams, comforter, lamp & lampshade), cool white walls, cushy carpet, geometric patterns, embellished campaign-style nightstand.

Make It Yours: Swap out the pink for another warm accent color (like orange or yellow). If big swaths of bold pattern aren't your thing, apply the larger scale pattern to smaller items (like shams) and a small or medium-scale pattern to the big things (like walls or a duvet). Tone down the modern style by mixing in a few organic or floral patterns in the sea of geometrics.