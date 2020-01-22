Once a familiar favorite in midcentury dining rooms, blonde wood is back—and prettier than ever. An umbrella term for light-toned varieties (such as birch, maple, or ash), blonde wood has gotten a sophisticated update for the 21st century. The fair-hued finish now appears on sleek-lined seating, minimalistic tabletop decor, and contemporary light fixtures. Synonymous with Scandinavian style, these woods add a warm, modern edge to a room, even in a single dose. And like white walls, blonde woods play well with almost anything set against them—whether it's dark blue upholstery on a lounge chair or rattan on a bar cart. Put a new twist on this throwback trend with six of our favorite blonde wood pieces to shop now.