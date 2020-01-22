Blonde Wood Is Back: 6 Ways to Use the Timeless Decor Trend in Your Home

This throwback finish is straight from the '50s.

By Lauren Hedrick and Jessica Bennett
January 22, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Once a familiar favorite in midcentury dining rooms, blonde wood is back—and prettier than ever. An umbrella term for light-toned varieties (such as birch, maple, or ash), blonde wood has gotten a sophisticated update for the 21st century. The fair-hued finish now appears on sleek-lined seating, minimalistic tabletop decor, and contemporary light fixtures. Synonymous with Scandinavian style, these woods add a warm, modern edge to a room, even in a single dose. And like white walls, blonde woods play well with almost anything set against them—whether it's dark blue upholstery on a lounge chair or rattan on a bar cart. Put a new twist on this throwback trend with six of our favorite blonde wood pieces to shop now.

Courtesy of IKEA

Scandinavian-Style Armchair

Famous for its affordable Scandinavian-style furnishings, IKEA is a go-to source for blonde wood pieces. Perched on a solid birch frame, this sleek armchair includes a plush seat cushion for an extra cozy touch. The polyester upholstery offers durability and easy cleaning.

Buy It: VEDBO Armchair in Gunnared blue, $199.00, IKEA

Courtesy of World Market

Blonde Wood Candlestick Holders

Try out this trend with small accessories for a simple (yet stylish) swap. Crafted from solid mango wood, these candleholders add an elegant touch to your tablescape with their flared silhouette and soft, whitewash finish. Mix and match the three available sizes for a layered arrangement.

Buy It: Flared Whitewash Wood Taper Candleholder, $7.48-$12.99, World Market

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Blonde Wood Kitchen Cart

Built from mindi wood, this kitchen cart's angular frame is dressed up with wooden wheels and a rattan woven panel on the bottom shelf. Raised edges on the top shelf help corral cooking and entertaining essentials. Use it as a bar cart or extra storage in the kitchen.

Buy It: Lita Kitchen Cart, $199.00, Urban Outfitters

Courtesy of Amazon

Blonde Wood Alarm Clock

Designed in the Netherlands, this solid pine-wood alarm clock brings Scandinavian style to your bedside table. The minimalistic clock face features a color-blocked design in muted shades of blue, purple, and yellow. Built with a silent quartz mechanism, this clock won't keep you up at night with distracting ticking noises.

Buy It: Cloudnola Flor Wood Desk and Alarm Clock, $45.00, Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Wood-Patterned Pendant Light

Complement a blonde wood dining set with this modern pendant light. The painted metal lampshade, which measures about 18 inches in diameter, is decorated with a wood-look pattern that nods to Nordic style. The adjustable 47.2-inch cord works with extra-tall ceilings.

Buy It: Tomons Modern Style Wood Pattern Ceiling Light, $107.99, Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Round Wood Mirror

Combine two trends in a single home accent with this round mirror complemented with blonde wood. The semi-circle frame gives this wall-mounted accessory a minimalist look.  Measuring about 20 inches in diameter, the mirror is an ideal size for an entryway or powder room.

Buy It: Umbra Mira Wall Mirror, $59.50 (originally $80), Amazon

  • By Lauren Hedrick
  • By Jessica Bennett
Advertisement

Comments

Be the first to comment!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com