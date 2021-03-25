15 Stealthy Ways to Fake an Entryway in a Tight Space

If your home lacks a foyer or mudroom, these smart solutions will help you hack your way to an efficient entryway.



Coats, shoes, sunglasses, and keys all deserve a spot near the door. And they each need a place to call home at the end of the day. Creating a drop-zone inside the door can be tricky if your home doesn't have a designated foyer or mudroom, but with the right storage strategies, a sliver of wall space is enough to contain these basics. Bonus: Pared-down storage keeps you from stowing more in your entryway than you actually need. Use these space-efficient strategies, including shelves, narrow tables, and cute cubbies, to fake an entryway with style.

Coats Shoes Sunglasses Keys Image zoom Credit: Blaine Moats

1. Wall-Mounted Entryway Storage

Inspiration for these wall-mount containers came from outside: They're window planter boxes. Mounted on an entry wall, they become clever catchalls that are more useful than shelves and durable for daily use. Bins now line the boxes to sort and organize items.

To maximize vertical space, first mount one for shoes low, just above the baseboard. Then hang a mirror at a comfortable height for a once-over. Center the other bin below the mirror. The space left is prime for hooks to hold pet gear or jackets.

Ikea Brimmes Organization storage Image zoom Credit: Blaine Moats

2. DIY Entryway Storage

Assign closet duties to a wide section of wall and gain the benefits of a handy counter. Long and shallow, this DIY center of organization packs in the storage but stays out of the way. A three-piece plywood top spans a whopping 10 feet, bridging two 16-inch-deep cabinets ($79, IKEA) and a row of coat hooks. The paneling is installed half as deep as the cabinets to keep the hooks within reach. Displaying artwork and accessories makes the unit seem like living room furniture. Birch boards wrap around the toe-kicks for a built-in effect.

coral hanging shelf and round mirror in entryway Image zoom Credit: Maria-Carla Atencio

3. Compact Faux Entryway

Convenience is key with this faux entryway. A wall-mount shelf with hooks holds keys, sunglasses, and other rushing-out-the-door essentials, while a round mirror allows for last-minute checks. Be sure to use a shallow shelf, or you risk nicking the door each time it opens.

mud room storage area dog Image zoom Credit: David Tsay

4. DIY Mudroom

For busy families, organization is key to getting out the door on time. This DIY mudroom, created by hanging matching bookcases horizontally, offers individual storage compartments for each family member. Kid-accessible baskets and coat hooks hold shoes, backpacks, and other everyday items. A cushion secured on top of the lower unit creates a comfy perch for putting on shoes.

blue and white wallpaper Image zoom Credit: Kim Cornelison

5. Corner Entryway

Tucked into a corner, this faux entryway is convenient but not in the way. A petite dresser provides hidden storage for keys, sunglasses, gloves, and other accessories, while creating a display space for fresh flowers and decor. An umbrella stand keeps rain gear organized.

Organized closet by entryway Image zoom Credit: Marty Baldwin

6. Entryway Closet Idea

A hyper-organized closet can double as an entryway. Hooks of varying heights hold jackets, backpacks, and purses, while floating shelves keep shoes in check. Patterned wallpaper and a striped area rug give this closet personality and add depth. Plus, unlike an actual entryway, you can simply close the door when guests come over.

Table with red chairs and food Image zoom Credit: Helen Norman

7. Kitchen Entryway Solution

If your door opens directly into the kitchen, add a freestanding island cart. This versatile furniture piece holds extra cookware and doubles as a prep or serving station. A simple hook tucked behind this kitchen door holds aprons, reusable grocery bags, and purses. A large poster adds character to the makeshift entryway.

entry chalk board wall Image zoom Credit: Werner Straube

8. Entry Console Table

Carve out an entryway by placing a slim console table against a wall near the door. This inspiring entry, fashioned from an awkward half-wall, keeps it simple with a bright, jewel-tone table, fresh-cut flowers, and a motivational poster. The upper half of the wall is coated in chalk paint to create a handy message board. A vintage bin tucked under the table organizes shoes, while a chevron rug catches dirt and debris.

entryway with orange lamps Image zoom Credit: Paul Dyer

9. Colorful Faux Entryway

Outfit an entryway table with colorful accessories for a fun pop of personality right inside the door. This intricately carved table topped with glossy orange lamps and turquoise knickknacks makes a splash against white walls. Stacks of books on the bottom shelf, which doubles as living room storage, add additional color.

Black cabinets and patterned wall paper with dog accessories Image zoom Credit: Peter Rymwid

10. Entryway Pet Storage

Keep all of the essentials for the family pet in one spot. Your furry friend will love curling up in his own corner, especially with his food and water bowl close by. Bountiful cabinet space holds extra food and toys, while wall hooks contain collars and leashes until it's time for a walk.

Entryway with bench and hanger Image zoom Credit: Edmund Barr

11. Entryway Bench Idea

Park a bench inside your doorway for a fake entryway that's both practical and pretty. The distressed finish on this wooden bench gives the piece character, while its location makes it easy for guests to take a seat and remove their shoes. Hanging hooks take the place of a traditional coatrack, and a basket beneath the bench organizes small items.

Teal Entry Unit With Storage Cubes Image zoom Credit: Cameron Sadeghpour

12. DIY Entryway Storage Unit

Inspired by office file cabinets, these cubed units give everything a place. Assign kids their own cubbies to store school supplies or outdoor gear. On weeknights, have kids stock their storage container with everything they'll need the next day. Attach wall-mounted organizers and hooks to the side to keep keys and mail organized.

Hallway with drawer, vases, and mirror Image zoom Credit: Dustin Peck

13. Vintage Entryway Furniture

Old furniture is perfect for repurposing as entryway storage. A vintage desk, dresser, or armoire near the front door collects everyday items and serves as a conversation piece. This particular piece evokes European elegance; painted vases and a gold-framed mirror enhance the look.

white and red stairway Image zoom Credit: Anthony Masterson

14. Staircase Entry Solution

When your home opens directly to a staircase, it can be difficult to find a spot for an entryway. In this case, a gilded dining room chair offers guests a spot to sit and take off their shoes, while a curved newel holds a purse. An area rug stops dirt from being tracked into the house.

teal entry way with mirror and tan dresser Image zoom Credit: Werner Straube Photography

15. Entryway Mirror Ideas