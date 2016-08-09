These 6 Decorating Mistakes Make Your Home Look Messier Than It Really Is

You want your home to feel cozy, comfortable, and inviting, but it's easy to go overboard on decorating and end up with a messy, cluttered space. Here are six things to avoid to pull off a polished look.

You work hard to keep your home clean on a daily basis, so the last thing you want is for your decorating choices to contribute to a messy-looking room. Although clearing out clutter is the first step to a polished, orderly look, the way you furnish and decorate the room is also hugely important to its overall neatness. Sometimes simple decorating mistakes can make the design appear awkward, disheveled, or downright chaotic. When something isn't quite right, it can detract from the design and interfere with the overall mood of the room. Luckily, these decorating problems are often easily fixable with just a few tweaks. Simply swapping out accessories or rearranging furnishings can help bring order to the room and maximize your tidying efforts.

To help you create a space that looks clean and organized, we've compiled a list of decorating mistakes that could be making your home appear messy. By steering clear of these common issues, it's easier to maintain order and achieve an immaculate look.

1. Relying Too Much on Open Storage

Open shelves are a great place to store books and display collectibles or art, but this type of storage works best when it's not overcrowded. When decorating a bookcase or built-in shelves, don't pack every inch of space with books and accessories. To achieve a cleaner look, edit down the arrangement so you can leave some open space between items. You should also avoid using open storage to manage electronics and cables or to hold games, movies, and toys. These items are best stashed away inside cabinets, boxes, or baskets for a less cluttered effect.

2. Using Too Many Colors

Decorating with too many colors is guaranteed to make a home look cluttered. Use one or two hues combined with neutral colors to give your home a cohesive, relaxed look. This living room features various shades of blue to create a gorgeous, cohesive space. The neutral rug, window coverings, and furnishings allow the room to breathe while making it appear more spacious and open.

3. Adding Too Many Accent Pillows

Avoid a haphazard and untidy look by limiting the number of accent pillows on a sofa or bed. This living room looks pulled together and well-decorated because the sofa isn't laden with piles of decorative pillows. Two or three accent pillows on each end of the sofa are typically the perfect amount to decorate a room with beautiful color and pattern.

4. Pushing Furniture Against Walls

Arranging all of your furniture up against the walls will make the space look cluttered and messy. The solution? Pull the furniture away from the walls and toward the center of the room as in this living room seating arrangement. This grouping of four chairs around a coffee table creates the perfect conversation area. Ground the furniture with an area rug to tie the arrangement together.

5. Placing Too Much Decor on Tables

Too many decorative accents on the surface of a table will make a room look cluttered. Instead, edit the number of accessories, then decorate the table with one or two groupings of items. First, pare down what you already have on the tabletop. Only display what you love and what is functional (for example, a small dish for storing car keys and sunglasses) and remove the rest. Group many small objects in a jar or bowl. Elevate small objects on a stack of two or three books to give it a purposeful look.

6. Hanging Pictures Randomly