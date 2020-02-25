It's the hardworking furniture every home needs. Daybeds are one of our favorite trendy furnishings for 2020, and there's so much to love about this hybrid seating solution. Combining the comforts of a bed and a sofa, this versatile piece can turn any room—including living rooms, dens, and kids' rooms—into a guest room. Unlike a traditional sofa, a modern bench-style daybed won't block the view of the window (or TV). The deep seat also means more space for pillows, throws, and the dog. Plus, you can consider a daybed your permission to take a nap. Here are six finds you can buy now.

Image zoom Adam Albright Photography