Daybeds Are the Coziest 2020 Decor Trend: Here Are 6 Designs We Love
These sofa-bed combos are as practical as they are pretty.
It's the hardworking furniture every home needs. Daybeds are one of our favorite trendy furnishings for 2020, and there's so much to love about this hybrid seating solution. Combining the comforts of a bed and a sofa, this versatile piece can turn any room—including living rooms, dens, and kids' rooms—into a guest room. Unlike a traditional sofa, a modern bench-style daybed won't block the view of the window (or TV). The deep seat also means more space for pillows, throws, and the dog. Plus, you can consider a daybed your permission to take a nap. Here are six finds you can buy now.
Black Jenny Lind-Style Daybed
A punchy black finish modernizes this traditional-style daybed. Turned knobs accent the back and sides of the frame. Made of solid and manufactured wood, it fits a twin-size mattress (not included).
Buy It: Chingford Twin Daybed in Antique Black, $629.99, Wayfair
Yellow Upholstered Daybed
This minimalistic bench looks sleek but sleeps like a comfortable, twin-size bed thanks to its accommodating 31-inch depth. With upholstered tufting and a bolster pillow, the vibrant daybed makes a cozy spot for lounging or napping. Tapered wood legs and a mustard yellow color give it a mid-century modern spin.
Cushioned Daybed
An overstuffed cushion (sold separately) softens this daybed's classic silhouette. Crafted from rubberwood in a medium finish, the low-to-the-floor design works well in small spaces or an entryway. The corresponding cushions come in a variety of colors and fabrics.
Buy It: Rohini Daybed Cushion, $159, Hopper Daybed, $279, Urban Outfitters
Farmhouse Spindle Daybed
Turned wood details add charm to this farmhouse-style daybed. The spindle-and-bobbin rubberwood frame accommodates a twin-size mattress (not included). The on-trend blonde wood complements any color scheme.
Buy It: Bee & Willow Home Wood Spindle Daybed, $529.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
Multiuse Sleeper Daybed
This upholstered daybed can easily adapt as your guest list grows. The stacked design unfolds to create two single beds or one extra-large sleeper. A bolster pillow and blue basketweave fabric lend a cozy touch.
Rattan Daybed
Don't be fooled by this indoor daybed's airy looks. Durable polyester fabric and nubby rattan add toughness that suits your covered porch or family room. The cushion comes in dark and light gray.
Comments