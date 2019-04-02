Decorating Tips & Advice

Decorating tips and advice can help you with your home decorating. We have plenty of tips, tools, and decorating advice to make answering those decorating questions easier than ever. Dive into our expert decorating advice to learn about everything from arranging a room to choosing a color palette, then use our decorating tips to help everything go smoothly.

The Most Iconic Home Trends of the 2010s

Some came and went (RIP, chevron), but others (like matte black) are here to stay. Take a walk down memory lane with our roundup of most memorable interior design trends of the past decade.
We're Calling It: These Interior Design Trends Will Be Huge in 2020

See the most popular furniture, fabrics, and colors heading into the new decade.
Vegan Design Applies the Plant-Based Lifestyle to Your Entire Home

The diet is making its way into decorating.
8 Must-See Design Trends to Steal from Your Favorite Restaurants

Take home more than just your to-go box of leftovers with these fresh interior design trends.
5 Design Mistakes the ‘Property Brothers’ Want You to Fix

Your area rug is probably too small.
Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal the Decor Risks That Actually Pay Off

Plus, the bold choices they took in their own homes.
9 Expensive-Looking Brown Sofas You Can Shop for Less Than $700

They’re the perfect neutral piece of furniture for your home.
5 Simple Things Marie Kondo Does Every Day to Streamline Her Life

Flowers and incense are essential.
Laura Ashley Just Launched a New Collection and the Vintage-Inspired Patterns Are So Nostalgic

These Washable Rugs Will Rescue Your Home From Spills and Stains

Our 10 Most-Pinned Decorating Ideas of 2018

The Latest Throwback Furniture Trend is All About Curves

Terrazzo is Back and Better than Ever

See how this throwback material got a modern upgrade perfect for any style. You'll wonder why it ever left the market!

Hexagon Decor Done Right

Couples Style: How to Create a Cohesive and Blended Design

Please Hate These Things is Our Favorite New Instagram Account

If You Grew Up in the '90s, This Will Take You Back to Your Childhood Home

Ultimate Guide to Home Fragrances

How to Style a Nook for Reading Chairs

10 Ways to Create a Calming Space

All the Tricky Decor Terms You're Mispronouncing (And How to Say Them)

How to Emboss Velvet

9 Times Rattan Gave Us Serious Decor Envy

Woven Decor Ideas That Wow

8 Essential Items Every Entryway Needs

Beautiful Entryway Built-Ins You'll Want to Copy ASAP

7 Designer-Worthy Walls That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

5 Tips for Decorating with Dark Florals

Essential Spots You're Forgetting to Decorate

Pretty Ways to Decorate with Velvet

Flame Stitch: The Retro Pattern That's Making a Comeback

January 2017

No Entryway? No Problem! Here's How to Fake It

11 Items All DIYers Have in Their Tool Kits

5 Celebrity Fabric Lines You HAVE to See

5 Tips for Decorating a Whole House

3 Tips for Making Rooms Work Together

The Dos and Don'ts of Hanging Curtains

