Decorating Tips & Advice

The Most Iconic Home Trends of the 2010s
Some came and went (RIP, chevron), but others (like matte black) are here to stay. Take a walk down memory lane with our roundup of most memorable interior design trends of the past decade.Read More
We're Calling It: These Interior Design Trends Will Be Huge in 2020
See the most popular furniture, fabrics, and colors heading into the new decade.Read More
Vegan Design Applies the Plant-Based Lifestyle to Your Entire Home
The diet is making its way into decorating.Read More
8 Must-See Design Trends to Steal from Your Favorite Restaurants
Take home more than just your to-go box of leftovers with these fresh interior design trends.Read More
5 Design Mistakes the ‘Property Brothers’ Want You to Fix
Your area rug is probably too small.Read More
Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal the Decor Risks That Actually Pay Off
Plus, the bold choices they took in their own homes.Read More