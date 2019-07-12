These bunks beds take sleeping arrangements to a new level. See today's modern twists on this kids' room staple.

Bunk beds, once only designated for children, are finally earning their spot in the hearts of designers and DIYers. And the space-saving sleeping arrangement has recently evolved to include beautiful built-in features. Popular design bloggers, such as Young House Love, have shared their own built-in bunk bed projects, and Google search trends show bunk beds almost doubling in popularity since 2004. They’re perfect for a shared kid's space or guest room, and embody style (and storage) far more than those metal frames of the past. Plus, your kids won’t grow out of them as quickly. See how built-in bunk beds have turned shared bedrooms into a luxury.

Much like other built-in features, the key to contemporary bunk beds is making sure they blend in with the surroundings. Here, shiplap walls take the main stage as the all-white bed frame blends into the background. Even the ladder, situated at the narrow opening at the foot of the bed, doesn’t distract from the tranquil furnishings.

Oftentimes, a giveaway to a kids space is the bedding. Welcome guests of all ages with neutral bunk-bed sheets and comforters. Solid colors or stripes are always a safe bet and can be played up with colorful patterned throw pillows. Or consider foregoing a comforter altogether and let the bunks act as daybeds. Stash linens in built-in drawers so they’re ready when needed.

When your home is the go-to spot for sleepovers or visiting family, normal bunk beds aren’t going to cut it. Swap out a traditional twin bunk bed for a design with a queen bed below. Parents or teens can comfortably snooze below while a child sleeps soundly in the top bunk. Hooks along the side of the ladder make easy storage for overnight bags and jackets, while built-in light fixtures mounted near each bunk encourage nighttime reading. A large built-in drawer beneath can serve as additional storage or room for a trundle bed.

These homeowners thought of everything when building their bunk beds. Narrow stairs make it easy to reach the top bunk, where there is a safety rail for restless sleepers. Each bunk has a wall sconce for individual reading lights. Plus, the section of the wall between the bed and window was turned into a clever built-in reading nook and bench to hold all the kids’ favorite stories.

