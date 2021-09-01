13 Early Walmart Labor Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now—Including a Robot Vacuum for 50% Off
Labor Day weekend often means taking advantage of the last few days of summer through outdoor activities with family and friends—but it also means shopping end-of-summer sales. If you're looking to refresh your home or patio, browsing through massive sale events can be exciting but also a little overwhelming. That's why we scoured the hundreds of items on Walmart's Labor Day weekend sale pages to find the best home deals you won't want to miss.
Walmart has discounts on so many big-ticket cleaning items, including a Shark robot vacuum cleaner with more than 1,300 five-star ratings that's 50% off. You can also shop popular Bissell cleaning items like the Little Green carpet cleaner and a heavy-duty upright pet vacuum for up to $50 off. If it's a kitchen appliance you need, it doesn't get better than an Instant Pot pressure cooker and air fryer combo for 46% off.
Best Home Labor Day Weekend Deals at Walmart
- Shark Ion Robot Vacuum ($149, originally $299)
- Mainstays Stanton Four-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set ($194, originally $250)
- Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp Air Fryer ($81, originally $149)
- Desert Field Bronx Reclining Sofa ($329, originally $499)
- Cuisinart Three-in-One Five Burner Propane Gas Grill ($346, originally $396)
- Better Homes & Gardens Carter Hills Gas Fire Pit ($350, originally $500)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum ($179, originally $229)
- Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer ($69, originally $79)
- Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table ($90, originally $160)
- Walnew Outdoor Patio Round Daybed with Retractable Canopy ($399, originally $450)
- Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner ($89, originally $110)
- Better Homes & Gardens Eight Cube Storage Organizer ($87, originally $109)
- Better Homes & Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse End Table ($79, originally $120)
Living room and patio furniture are also available on sale, including leather sofas, storage organizers, patio conversation sets, and a coffee table with hidden storage. If you're prepping your patio for fall, consider this Cuisinart gas grill that's $50 off just in time for football season. There's even a sleek gas fire pit table on sale for 30% off for chilly fall nights.
Love a good deal? Shop the best home items on sale for Labor Day Weekend at Walmart.