Line Art Is the Minimalist Statement Your Gallery Wall Needs

Art doesn't have to be colorful or elaborate to make a statement. In fact, the simplest designs often have the most impact. This less-is-more approach is perfectly illustrated by the line art trend currently sweeping Instagram, where the hashtag #lineart has amassed nearly 8 million tags. Traditionally featuring black lines against a white backdrop, these minimalist works use distinct lines with no shading or color gradients to create a design with sharp contrast.

Line art makes a simple yet striking addition to modern-day gallery walls, but the technique dates back thousands of years to some of the earliest cave drawings. Linework was later popularized by renowned artists including Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, and contemporary versions often draw inspiration from these earlier works. You'll now find examples of this understated style on wall art, ceramics, pillows, wallpaper, and more. It's particularly popular on sites like Etsy, where a search for "line art" yields more than 300,000 products, but you can also shop line art decor at retailers like Target, Pottery Barn, and World Market.