Dress Up Your Walls with Our Favorite Black-and-White Art Under $40
With bold patterns and striking designs, this wall decor proves you don't need color to make a statement.
Hanging art is one of the easiest ways to add personality to bare walls, but it doesn't have to be bright and colorful to make a statement. If you prefer neutrals over a more vibrant palette, try decorating with black-and-white art. The monochromatic designs stand out against a plain background, creating an impactful focal point. High-contrast and striking, black-and-white art works well with nearly any color scheme or design style. Plus, there are tons of affordable options you can snag for less than $40, including our favorite picks you can shop online now.
Black-and-White Geometric Print
This minimalist artwork is sold as a digital download (frame not included), so you can print and display it in any size you'd like. The high-resolution file is available in a variety of sizes, so choose a design that corresponds with the dimensions of your frame.
Buy It: Black and White Geometric Printable Poster, $5, Etsy
Framed Black-and-White Canvas Art
This sweet framed canvas brings a sentimental touch to your living space or bedroom. The simple sketch shows two intertwined hands against a white background, and its wood-look frame features sawtooth backing for easy hanging. Measuring 10 inches tall and 8 inches wide, this black-and-white art makes a charming addition to a gallery wall arrangement.
Buy It: Holding Hands Framed Wall Canvas Black/White - Opalhouse, $9.99, Target
Black-and-White Abstract Art
Bring bold style to a shelf or wall with this graphic abstract artwork. In addition to the classic black-and-white art print, you can customize the design with a variety of frames (which cost extra) in wood or metal finishes. The square design comes in sizes ranging from 8 to 24 inches wide.
Buy It: Buy It: Bold Pathways, $26 for 8x8-inch unframed print, Minted
Travel-Inspired Artwork
Add this print to your bedroom or office if you're dreaming of a Parisian getaway. The black-and-white sketch depicts famous French architecture including the Louvre museum and the Eiffel Tower. The 8x10 print comes ready-to-frame on matte paper.
Black-and-White Watercolor
This print recreates the look of a watercolor painting with a pattern of brushstroke-like dashes. The design is available in a range of sizes starting at $28 for an 8x10-inch print (frame not included). It works just as well when hung horizontally or vertically, so you can choose the orientation that looks best in your space.
Buy It: Abstract Watercolor Print Brushstrokes Black and White, $28 for 8x10-inch print, Etsy
Black-and-White Figure Sketch
Created from one single line, this artwork features a graceful female form. The unframed sketch is printed on matte 100% cotton paper and available in sizes starting at 8x10 inches. Hang this in a bathroom or bedroom for a simple, feminine touch.
Buy It: Ligature One Line Art Print, $23.99 for 8x10-inch print, Society6
Coastal Canvas Art
Encourage calm and relaxation with wall art that reminds of the ocean's waves. Although it depicts a coastal motif, this piece's black-and-white color palette makes it more contemporary than nautical. Offered in sizes starting at 8x12 inches, the canvas comes ready-to-display with hanging hardware included.
Buy It: 'Waves in Black and White' Graphic Art Print on Canvas, $39.99 for 8x12-inch size, Wayfair
