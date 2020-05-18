Dress Up Your Walls with Our Favorite Black-and-White Art Under $40

Hanging art is one of the easiest ways to add personality to bare walls, but it doesn't have to be bright and colorful to make a statement. If you prefer neutrals over a more vibrant palette, try decorating with black-and-white art. The monochromatic designs stand out against a plain background, creating an impactful focal point. High-contrast and striking, black-and-white art works well with nearly any color scheme or design style. Plus, there are tons of affordable options you can snag for less than $40, including our favorite picks you can shop online now.