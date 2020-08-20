6 Tie-Dye Home Decor Finds that Let You Try the Trend Without Making a Mess

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tie-dye is officially back in a big way, with Google searches for the topic reaching an all-time high in recent months. Social media feeds are filled with tie-dye tutorials, and the colorful pattern is popping up on a broad range of items including clothing, shoes, and home decor. However, tie-dye isn't necessarily a new trend, as various forms of the technique have been practiced around the world for hundreds or even thousands of years.

Tie-dye is a type of resist-dyeing, which involves twisting, folding, and binding fabric to create patterns of dyed and undyed areas. In Japan, the traditional centuries-old technique is called shibori; bandhani is a similar process that originated in India, perhaps as early as 1000 B.C. The term tie-dye was reportedly first used in the U.S. around 1939, and a couple of decades later, groovy kaleidoscopic swirls became synonymous with the counterculture aesthetic in the 1960s and '70s.