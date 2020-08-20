6 Tie-Dye Home Decor Finds that Let You Try the Trend Without Making a Mess
This throwback look isn't just for t-shirts.
Tie-dye is officially back in a big way, with Google searches for the topic reaching an all-time high in recent months. Social media feeds are filled with tie-dye tutorials, and the colorful pattern is popping up on a broad range of items including clothing, shoes, and home decor. However, tie-dye isn't necessarily a new trend, as various forms of the technique have been practiced around the world for hundreds or even thousands of years.
Tie-dye is a type of resist-dyeing, which involves twisting, folding, and binding fabric to create patterns of dyed and undyed areas. In Japan, the traditional centuries-old technique is called shibori; bandhani is a similar process that originated in India, perhaps as early as 1000 B.C. The term tie-dye was reportedly first used in the U.S. around 1939, and a couple of decades later, groovy kaleidoscopic swirls became synonymous with the counterculture aesthetic in the 1960s and '70s.
Tie-dye's popularity endures today, with its unique color gradient splashed on apparel and accessories. If you'd rather not break out the dye yourself, here are six ways to try the colorful trend through home decor.
Splash color across your walls (no paint necessary) with this tie-dye-pattern temporary wallpaper. The 24-inch-wide self-adhesive sheets come in two lengths: 96 and 108 inches. You can also order a sample swatch for just $0.20 to get a feel for the look before you cover an entire wall.
Buy It: Tie Dye Abstract Mural Wallpaper, ($80 per 24x96-inch panel, Etsy)
These handmade pillows are dyed using the Japanese shibori technique. The removable cover is made of vintage cotton cloth colored with indigo in an abstract design. It comes with a down-feather insert and should be dry-cleaned to preserve the fabric.
Buy It: Indigo Shibori Pillow Covers, ($90, Etsy)
Add a boho-style accent to your dining room with a tie-dye table runner. This one features a peachy geometric pattern that's also available in blue and gray. The machine-washable runner is made of 100% cotton and measures 5 feet long.
Buy It: Tie-Dye Table Runner, ($24, Urban Outfitters)
Introduce a happy dose of color to your kitchen with this cotton dishcloth. The blue-and-yellow tie-dyed design features a floral-inspired motif. It measures 28x21 inches and is machine washable.
Buy It: Haight Tie-Dye Dish Towel, ($20, Anthropologie)
Inspired by Japanese cloth-dyeing, this rug is patterned with stripes of indigo and white. It features a machine-washable cover that can be removed from the rug pad to be cleaned (it's best to use cold water and dry on low heat). The rug is also available as a runner, as well as a variety of round and rectangular sizes.
Buy It: Shibori San Indigo Rug, ($199 for 5x7, Ruggable)
This tie-dye armchair creates a stylish focal point in any room. Made of a cotton-linen blend, the upholstery features a navy striped pattern. The chair's slim profile and splayed pine wood legs give it a distinctive midcentury-modern look.
Buy It: Navy And White Tie Dye Stripe Ilana Upholstered Chair, ($750, World Market)
