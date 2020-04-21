6 Ways to Try the Seashell Decor Trend That Make a Splash

Seashell motifs have long played a role in the coastal decorating style popular in homes near water, but these ocean-inspired shapes have officially moved inland. Curvaceous scalloped edges are making a splash on all sorts of furniture and decor, including accent chairs, throw pillows, table lamps, and other accessories. And according to a 2020 Etsy trend report, searches for "shell lamps" have increased 31% in the past six months, while "shell pillows" searches are up 14%, compared to the same time frame last year.

However, seashell accents shouldn't be lumped in with conventional nautical themes, such as anchors or lighthouses. With elegant rounded edges and contemporary materials like velvet and marbled, these shell shapes lean more modern-day Art Deco. Think of it as a more textured, dimensional take on the curvy furniture trend. In beach houses and landlocked city apartments alike, sophisticated applications of the aquatic form pair with a variety of design styles. Here are six ways to dip into the seashell trend with your home's decor.