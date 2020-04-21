6 Ways to Try the Seashell Decor Trend That Make a Splash
With elegant scalloped edges and modern materials, these aren't your typical nautical-themed accessories.
Seashell motifs have long played a role in the coastal decorating style popular in homes near water, but these ocean-inspired shapes have officially moved inland. Curvaceous scalloped edges are making a splash on all sorts of furniture and decor, including accent chairs, throw pillows, table lamps, and other accessories. And according to a 2020 Etsy trend report, searches for "shell lamps" have increased 31% in the past six months, while "shell pillows" searches are up 14%, compared to the same time frame last year.
However, seashell accents shouldn't be lumped in with conventional nautical themes, such as anchors or lighthouses. With elegant rounded edges and contemporary materials like velvet and marbled, these shell shapes lean more modern-day Art Deco. Think of it as a more textured, dimensional take on the curvy furniture trend. In beach houses and landlocked city apartments alike, sophisticated applications of the aquatic form pair with a variety of design styles. Here are six ways to dip into the seashell trend with your home's decor.
Marble Shell-Shaped Plate
Swirling blue streaks give this ceramic seashell dish even more beachy appeal. This 6-inch-wide plate is food- and dishwasher-safe, so it works great for serving snacks or small appetizers (though it's not recommended for the oven or microwave). Alternatively, you could use it to dress up your coffee table and corral small trinkets, jewelry, or mementos.
Seashell Throw Pillow
This handmade velvet pillow features curved, tufted sections to create a stylish seashell shape. It comes in three sizes, ranging from about 13 inches to 18.5 inches wide. The Etsy seller also offers the design in a range of fabric colors and textures, and they all ship free in one to two business days.
Decorative Seashell Mirror
With clean lines and a minimalist design, this seashell mirror pairs perfectly with mid-century modern decor. Measuring 15 inches tall, it features hand-cut glass panels and a metal outline with a black patinaed finish. Hang this accent mirror in your entryway to grab attention right inside the door, or mount it above your living room sofa for an eye-catching focal point.
Velvet Seashell Accent Chair
This cozy chair makes a whimsical accent to your living room. Upholstered in stain-resistant teal velvet fabric, the barrel-back design uses vertical channel tufting to form a clamshell-like shape. The splayed legs feature a brushed gold finish for a touch of glam.
Buy It: Shell Barrel Chair, $100, Houzz
Gold Seashell Wall Hook
Use this shell-shaped hook to turn wardrobe accessories, such as purses and scarves, into wall decor. It works well in a dropzone near the door or as a playful bedroom storage solution. Measuring about 3 inches across, it's made of iron with a shiny gold finish.
Seashell Accent Lamp
Add unexpected accent lighting to your desk or bedside table with this shell-shaped lamp. Face the exposed lightbulb toward the wall for softer ambient light, or turn it toward the room for a brighter look. The shell shade, which measures about 9 inches tall, is handcrafted from translucent capiz shells, and the metal base features a brushed gold finish.
