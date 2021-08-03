Upgrade Your Home with This Affordable Boho Rug That Has More Than 1,500 Five-Star Ratings
If your home—particularly your flooring—lacks character, a simple solution is to add an area rug that's stylish and functional in more ways than one. Although there are tons of rug options out there, none are as affordable as this living room rug found on Amazon. If you've been searching for a rug with a relaxed look, consider the Rugshop Geometric Bohemian Area Rug that delivers a lot of charm for less than $76.
Ideal as a throw rug or large area rug, this bohemian design looks stylish layered over existing carpet or on top of hardwood floors. The Turkish-made rug has a beautifully distressed appearance along with a fun geometric pattern that brings another design element to your floors. It's available in sizes ranging from 2'x3' to 10'x14' and comes in various shapes, too.
Buy It: Rugshop Geometric Bohemian Area Rug ($76, Amazon)
Because it comes in six colors, including gray, light blue, and multi-color, you can use this rug to infuse your room with your own personal style, even if you're working with a blank canvas. Shoppers say the geometric rug ties a room together depending on the colors you choose. Use it to ground your decor and establish a cohesive color scheme.
The rug is also ideal for creating padding between your feet and the floor. Plus, even a small rug can bring warmth to your room with both color and texture. Because putting your bare feet on tile in the fall or winter? Not fun.
The bohemian-style rug is made with polypropylene pile fibers, which Amazon shoppers say is "soft to the touch." Because the rug isn't super plush, it's easy to clean up spills with a vacuum—you can thank its shed-resistant low pile for that. Reviewers confirm that the rug hides dirt well, even if you have kids or pets. And apartment dwellers, rejoice! The area rug can minimize sound travel to prevent echoes and footsteps from disturbing your neighbors.
One thing to keep in mind is that the Rugshop area rug has a jute backing, which can slide. The easy fix is to add a rug pad to keep the rug down and slip-free, especially in heavily-trafficked areas.
Shoppers are such fans of the Rugshop geometric rug, it has earned more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. Because of its versatile style and durability, shoppers who say it's a "10/10" have purchased the "cozy and chic" rug to put in every room, including home offices, living rooms, dining rooms, and laundry areas. Others added it to their nursery and kids' playrooms, too. And while it's not an outdoor rug, some reviewers have placed it in their sunroom or covered patio area.
"Would recommend this rug over and over," writes one Amazon shopper. "Perfect addition to our laundry room. I was looking for a rug that would hold up well with dirt but still [is] a nice indoor rug. Our back door is in the laundry room and our dogs track dirt in every day. This rug is easy to vacuum and get dirt out."
"I honestly am in love with this rug!" writes another shopper. "It ties the room together really well. Not only is this rug pretty stain-resistant, but it also hides dirt really well! And as a mom of two boys, you could imagine my excitement."
To bring some pattern into your home, add the Rugshop Geometric Bohemian Area Rug that's $76 for a classic 5'x7' option.
Buy It: Rugshop Geometric Bohemian Area Rug ($68, Amazon)
Buy It: Rugshop Geometric Bohemian Area Rug, $63 (originally $69), Amazon
Buy It: Rugshop Geometric Bohemian Area Rug ($63, Amazon)