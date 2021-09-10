We Put Ruggable's Machine-Washable Rugs to the Test—Here's What Happened
A great rug can anchor the design of an entire room, but it can also be a pain to keep clean. Ever wished you could throw your area rug in the wash, just like your clothes or bedding? Ruggable aims to make that dream come true.
What Is a Ruggable Rug?
Ruggable is a company that makes washable rugs with a patented two-piece system, which consists of a non-slip pad (either a cushioned or flat version) and a rug cover. The two items attach to each other with a hook-and-loop closure. The brand has been around since 2010, but it has grown popular in the past few years—if you've ever scrolled through social media, you've probably seen ads for it.
Each rug is made to order, and you can expect it to ship within two to three weeks from the time you check out. If you're pressed for time, the brand also has a selection of pre-made rugs on Amazon that are ready to ship.
What You'll Love About Ruggable Rugs
- They're lightweight and fit in the washing machine. The top layer is lightweight and much thinner than traditional rugs, so it's easy to transport to the laundry room and easily fits in your washing machine. Even the delivery boxes were much lighter than expected, according to our reviewers.
- You don't have to worry much about ruining your rug. All of Ruggable's rug covers are naturally stain-resistant and water-resistant, so they can stand up to pet messes, spilled drinks, and more. Just make sure to treat spots immediately to prevent permanent staining, and throw your rug in the wash as soon as possible if you're dealing with major spills.
- There are tons of colors, styles, and sizes available. Ranging in sizes from 2x3 feet to 9x12 feet, Ruggable rugs come in sizes fit for practically any area, whether a mudroom, kitchen, or hallway. The covers come in so many different patterns and styles, and they're all interchangeable. That means you can purchase rug covers separately if you already have a pad of the same size, so it's easy to switch up the style whenever you redecorate.
What You Should Know About Ruggable Rugs
- The corners might not lay completely flat. Some testers and reviewers found that the corners and edges can stick up, especially after going through the washing machine.
- Think about how often you'd actually wash it. Even though the rugs are machine-washable, many people choose to spot-clean for minor messes and only wash their rug on occasion. If you have heavy furniture underneath your rug, you probably won't want to move it regularly. Plus, you might need another person's help to properly align the cover on top of the pad after washing.
- They're thinner than you'd expect. Most of our testers were surprised by how thin the rugs were, especially with the classic pad underneath. But that's what allows the covers to fit in standard washing machines. If you want your Ruggable rug to feel more substantial, opt for the cushioned pad.
How We Tested Ruggable Rugs
To find out if they lived up to the hype, five of our editors used a Ruggable washable rug in their homes for a year, noting how it fared against things like spills, dirty shoes, pet accidents, and kid-created messes. Our product reviews team also put three different types of Ruggable rugs through a series of tests, rating them on water and stain resistance, ease of cleaning and maintenance, and durability. Read on to find out how we used crushed potato chips, mounds of dirt, and red wine to determine which Ruggable styles are worth your money.
Ruggable Chenille Rug Review
Who it's best for: People who want an easy-to-care-for rug that works in any room.
Pros: Works well in high-traffic areas like the kitchen, where spills are likely to happen; easy to vacuum up fine substances like baking flour.
Cons: Spot cleaning wasn't as effective as machine washing.
Ruggable's chenille style was the most popular among our testers, and it held up well during testing. The chenille runner is a great choice for the kitchen since dirt and debris vacuum up easily, but we suggest getting the cushioned rug pad to make standing by the sink more comfortable. Even though a red wine stain was still visible after spot treating, all it took was a cycle in the washing machine for it to completely vanish.
This style is extremely versatile—other testers placed their chenille rugs in living rooms, dining rooms, and kids' playrooms. There are sizes and colors for practically any room in your home (there's even a collection specially designed for children). One reviewer said their pets' messes come right out in the wash every time.
Buy It: Ruggable Celestine Coral Rug (from $149, Amazon or Ruggable)
What our tester said: "In the few weeks that I've had it, I've found the rug to be very durable. It still looks brand-new even though I've spilled so many items on it and walked over it multiple times a day. I feel like it's super easy to maintain. My vacuum picks up any food or dirt from it quickly, and it comes out looking brand new after washing it." –Rebecca Carhart, senior e-commerce reviews writer and strategist
Ruggable Re-Jute Rug Review
Who it's best for: Anyone with an outdoor space who wants a functional yet comfortable rug.
Pros: It feels soft and comfortable on bare feet, unlike traditional jute; it stays in place during vigorous sweeps.
Cons: It doesn't look and feel as rope-like as most outdoor rugs.
If you're looking for an outdoor rug, this jute-like style from Ruggable is worth checking out. It's much softer than regular jute rugs, which can be scratchy, so it feels comfortable on your bare feet. In our tests, we found that the rug was somewhat tricky to sweep with a broom (small pieces of debris, like paper and rocks, clung to it), but it was still easier to clean than a traditional jute rug. And after a major spill with red wine, the rug easily fit in the washing machine and came out without a stain and was practically dry. It's a great outdoor option because it's designed to be fade-resistant and mold-resistant, but the Re-Jute rug can be used indoors, too.
Buy It: Ruggable Flatwoven Warm Sand Re-Jute Rug (from $159, Ruggable)
What our tester said: "The Ruggable Re-Jute rug doesn't feel as substantial as a traditional jute rug, but it's softer on bare feet and much easier to clean." –Bronwyn Barnes, senior product reviews editor
Ruggable Plush Rug Review
Who it's best for: Anyone set on having a plush rug that's easy to wash.
Pros: The plush texture feels super cozy under your feet; it's easy to mop up most liquid spills with paper towels.
Cons: Major stains might not come out, especially on lighter-colored rugs.
Plush rugs are normally pretty high maintenance due to their high pile, but Ruggable's machine-washable version was designed to be easier to care for. We tried out an almost all-white rug, and unfortunately, a spilled glass of red wine left a noticeable stain after spot-treating and machine-washing. It was pretty easy to vacuum up debris, but we had to get down on our hands and knees to pick out stray crumbs that got stuck in the fibers. It definitely shed a bit on black leggings, but these issues are common with other plush rugs, too.
Buy It: Ruggable Moroccan Zigzag Plush Rug (from $169, Ruggable)
What our tester said: "I'm the type of person who never walks around my apartment barefoot (I always have a pair of slippers on), but I actually enjoy feeling the super-soft rug on my feet while I get in and out of bed each day. The cushioned rug pad definitely feels comfortable to stand on, too. But in the future, I'd probably lean towards a patterned chenille rug from Ruggable so that it's easier to clean without having to put it in the wash. But if you have your heart set on a plush rug, the Ruggable version will definitely be more convenient to clean than others since it can go in the wash. If you're prone to spilling things, opt for a darker color just in case." –Amina Lake Abdelrahman, product reviews writer
How to Choose a Ruggable Rug
To help figure out the best way to choose and care for a Ruggable rug, we reached out to two textiles experts for their tips: Preeti Gopinath, director of the MFA textiles program and associate professor of textiles at Parsons School of Design, and Deborah Young, a textile science educator and author.
These are the four most important things to consider when choosing a Ruggable rug:
- Pile: Most Ruggable rugs (like the chenille and Re-Jute styles) are low pile, or relatively flat, so they're easy to clean. High-pile rugs (like the plush and shag styles) might see more wear and tear, like matting or shedding, but will feel incredibly soft on your feet.
- Size: Finding the right rug size depends on placement and the size of the room. Some people like their rugs to go up the edge of the walls and put their furniture on top, while others prefer a smaller accent rug in the middle of a space, says Gopinath. Some of our testers ordered a rug that was slightly too big for their preferences, so double-check that the rug size you choose will fit your space as desired.
- Style: Ruggable has many different designs available, so there's something to match nearly every style. While this mostly depends on your taste, keep in mind that stains might be more noticeable on lighter colors than darker shades with busier designs.
- Type of pad: Ruggable has two different rug pads to choose from: cushioned and classic. The classic pad is the thinnest, measuring just 1/8 of an inch to fit under doorways. The cushioned pad is .4 inches thick, so it feels much more comfortable to stand on for extended periods of time—but it costs slightly more (the price varies depending on the rug size).
How to Care for a Ruggable Rug
Perhaps the best part about Ruggable rugs is that they're easy to clean. For minor messes, it's easier to spot-clean the problem area than wash the entire rug. Plus, Young notes that the more it goes in the washing machine, the more opportunities it has for degradation. You can also vacuum the rug using a low suction setting—but the brand advises against using robot vacuums since they're more likely to damage the rug's edges.
As for stain removal, it's a good thing that Ruggable rugs are made of polyester, because it's a hydrophobic material that's not absorbent, according to Young. This means water-based stains will sit on the surface and mop up easily. "It won't take it down to the core, [so] it will be easier to clean," says Young. But grease stains will be tougher to remove, and they'll need to be treated quickly before going in the wash. Ruggable's blog has a detailed stain removal guide narrowed down by the type of stain.
All of the rug covers are machine-washable (pads are spot-clean only), and the brand includes detailed care instructions with your order. However, it's important to note that not all Ruggable rugs can go in the dryer, particularly the shag styles. As a general guideline, you should remove the rug cover from the pad, place it in the washing machine with the design facing out, and run it through a cold, delicate cycle. And for the rugs that can go in the dryer, make sure you use the lowest heat setting.
Are Ruggable Rugs Worth It?
Since they're so low maintenance, Ruggable rugs are worth the price if you're a pet owner, a parent, or someone who enjoys entertaining. But even though there are so many sizes, colors, and design options, Ruggable rugs aren't going to be a status symbol or family heirloom like traditional handwoven rugs, Gopinath notes.
If you're not totally happy with your new washable rug, you have 30 days after it's delivered to return it. But read the fine print before you buy—the brand will only accept a return if it's like-new and completely free of damage and stains. There's a $25 processing fee for each item, but return shipping labels are provided for customers in the U.S. The brand also offers a one-year limited warranty on its rugs.