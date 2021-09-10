We Put Ruggable's Machine-Washable Rugs to the Test—Here's What Happened

What our tester said: "I'm the type of person who never walks around my apartment barefoot (I always have a pair of slippers on), but I actually enjoy feeling the super-soft rug on my feet while I get in and out of bed each day. The cushioned rug pad definitely feels comfortable to stand on, too. But in the future, I'd probably lean towards a patterned chenille rug from Ruggable so that it's easier to clean without having to put it in the wash. But if you have your heart set on a plush rug, the Ruggable version will definitely be more convenient to clean than others since it can go in the wash. If you're prone to spilling things, opt for a darker color just in case." –Amina Lake Abdelrahman, product reviews writer