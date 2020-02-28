Much like the fungi for which they’re named, mushroom lamps are spreading like crazy. But this favorite decor trend is taking over homes rather than the forest floor. Their striking shape, which reminds of a capped mushroom, sets these trendy fixtures apart from traditional table lamps. With a wide, domed shade and clean silhouette, the iconic lighting often features modern metallic finishes or glossy colors. Although mushroom lamps may have a space-age feel, these futuristic light fixtures are nothing new. We're now seeing the style pop up at retailers like Target and West Elm, but the mushroom lamp trend has roots in the '60s and '70s.

Image zoom Image from the Better Homes & Gardens May 1972 issue Blaine Moats

In fact, we covered the trend in the May 1972 issue of Better Homes & Gardens. With its distinctive shape and high-shine finish, the chrome lamp in this retro bedroom is a focal point, even next to a bold coverlet and matching mural that we suggested painting for drama on the cheap.

Image zoom Brie Williams Photography, Inc.

Like the originals, today's mushroom lamps offer two benefits in one: Their silhouettes add a sculptural element to a room, and their domed shades cast light downward to create warm ambiance wherever you put them. Try the trend in your space with these modern versions of the mid-century favorite.