Mushroom Lamps Are the Retro '70s Lighting Trend That's Making a Comeback
A favorite in mid-century decor, these dramatic domes are once again lighting up our homes.
Much like the fungi for which they’re named, mushroom lamps are spreading like crazy. But this favorite decor trend is taking over homes rather than the forest floor. Their striking shape, which reminds of a capped mushroom, sets these trendy fixtures apart from traditional table lamps. With a wide, domed shade and clean silhouette, the iconic lighting often features modern metallic finishes or glossy colors. Although mushroom lamps may have a space-age feel, these futuristic light fixtures are nothing new. We're now seeing the style pop up at retailers like Target and West Elm, but the mushroom lamp trend has roots in the '60s and '70s.
In fact, we covered the trend in the May 1972 issue of Better Homes & Gardens. With its distinctive shape and high-shine finish, the chrome lamp in this retro bedroom is a focal point, even next to a bold coverlet and matching mural that we suggested painting for drama on the cheap.
Like the originals, today's mushroom lamps offer two benefits in one: Their silhouettes add a sculptural element to a room, and their domed shades cast light downward to create warm ambiance wherever you put them. Try the trend in your space with these modern versions of the mid-century favorite.
Mixed Metal Table Lamp
The iconic shape gets a modern update with this mixed-metal design. The lamp's antique brass dome contrasts with its shapely, dark bronze base for a sophisticated look. Made of steel, it measures about 15 inches tall.
Mushroom Floor Lamp
Mushroom lamps aren't just for tables. Measuring about 5 feet tall, this floor lamp features a distinctive curved base and an oversized shade in a glossy brass finish. The top is adjustable, making this an ideal reading light for a living room or den.
White Mid-Century Lamp
This mushroom lamp combines three classic geometric shapes (cylinder, cone, and hemisphere) for a timeless look. Inspired by the original 1977 design by Vico Magistretti, both the shade and base are made of opaque white glass. The 20-inch-tall lamp provides soft ambient light from three bulbs.
Double-Dome Table Lamp
This mushroom lamp's unusual silhouette and marble details grab attention on the double. The textured matte black shades are crafted from iron, while the base is natural black Marquina marble. Perfect for nightstands or desks, the lamp measures 22 inches tall.
Retro Red Mushroom Lamp
Bring an eclectic, retro vibe to your bedroom or living space with this mushroom lamp. Made of iron, the domed light fixture (which measures 15 inches tall) is available in retro orange or cobalt blue. A glossy finish makes the color pop.
Buy It: Incandescent Orange Retro Table Light by Drew Barrymore Flower Home, $39.99, Walmart
Chrome Mushroom Lamp
Chrome: More proof that decor trends come around again. Measuring 22 inches tall, this sleek metal mushroom lamp offers contemporary task lighting with a wide dome shade. The reflective finish boosts illumination.
Matte Brass Mushroom Lamp
This mushroom lamp lends vintage style to your bedside table. Easy-reach pull chains control two separate bulbs, so you can adjust the ambiance or direct light to one side. The 21-inch-tall, brushed metal lamp is available in brass, silver, and rose gold.
