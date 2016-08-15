Throw blankets are a great accessory for adding color and texture to a sofa or chair. But how do all those blankets in home magazines look casually draped over the back of the couch just right? The following folding methods are in order from most tailored to most casual, so you can pick a fold that fits your style. It takes a little practice, but with these tricks up your sleeve, your living room will be in the running for "best dressed."

Image zoom Credit: Helen Norman

The Neatly Tucked

Image zoom Credit: Helen Norman

For a clean, organized look, take the throw and fold it in thirds lengthwise, first with one side and then the other. Next, fold this long piece in half. Lay it over one corner of a sofa or chair, tucking it in the back. Smooth it out if needed.

The Flip and Flop Method

Image zoom Credit: Jay Wilde

First, fold the blanket in half vertically, matching up the corners. Then, flip it in half over your forearm and simply flop it over the corner of a sofa or chair. Arrange edges and pillows as desired.

The Flip and Toss Method

Image zoom Credit: Adam Albright