How to Fold a Throw Blanket

Dress a simple sofa with style using a throw blanket, which adds texture, color, and interest. We'll show you three folding tricks!

August 14, 2016
Throw blankets are a great accessory for adding color and texture to a sofa or chair. But how do all those blankets in home magazines look casually draped over the back of the couch just right? The following folding methods are in order from most tailored to most casual, so you can pick a fold that fits your style. It takes a little practice, but with these tricks up your sleeve, your living room will be in the running for "best dressed."

The Neatly Tucked

For a clean, organized look, take the throw and fold it in thirds lengthwise, first with one side and then the other. Next, fold this long piece in half. Lay it over one corner of a sofa or chair, tucking it in the back. Smooth it out if needed.

The Flip and Flop Method

First, fold the blanket in half vertically, matching up the corners. Then, flip it in half over your forearm and simply flop it over the corner of a sofa or chair. Arrange edges and pillows as desired.

The Flip and Toss Method

Fold the throw in half vertically again, but this time, pinch the middle fold and toss it onto the area of furniture you want to cover. With a snappy flick of the wrist, it will always land where you want it. If you're satisfied with the placement, leave as is and add pillows. If you don't like how it looks, you can always pick it up and toss again!

Anonymous
July 15, 2018
I want to make a poster of this article, and hang it in my home! I like the grab the corner, and shake, then drape over the arm of a chair, or sofa. It is called a 'throw' after all. I have some really nice, seasonal throws.They have scenes, or central designs on them. So, I like to have the center show. But, inevitably, guests arrive, and someone has taken the throw, nearly foods it, and hangs it in the middle of my couch. If I wanted that look, I would get a copy of the one on the Roseann show! And, I am sure, that person, and it happens with varying groups, thinks they are tidying for messy me. I have even walked over, and redid the throw look. To no avail. It keeps happening. Thanks for showing that a thr
