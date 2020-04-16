With its iconic spider-like swinging arms, a duckbill light fixture can instantly add style to your room—and you probably won't see the same lighting at your neighbor's house. "This iconic mid-century piece doesn't feel as played out as some other mid-century looks," says Alessandra Wood, a design historian and vice president of style at online interior design service Modsy.

The distinctive design comes in a variety of forms, including wall sconces, floor lamps, and ceiling-mount fixtures, all featuring thin, angular arms and metal shades with a beak-like shape. The style is incredibly versatile and can work in nearly any room in your home. Although these sculptural lamps are sold at retailers throughout the country today, the duckbill light originated in France decades ago.

Image zoom Brie Williams Photography, Inc.

The distinguishing duckbill shape is credited to Serge Mouille, a Parisian designer who worked as a silversmith before pivoting to lighting design. In 1953, he designed a three-arm lamp with moveable arms and adjustable black shades, whose smooth curves were inspired by the female form, says Wood. A year later, Mouille applied a similar design to a two-arm wall sconce before repeating the lampshade style across a range of fixtures. His sculptural approach to lighting design emphasized the visual appearance of the fixture as well as its tactile characteristics. "He had a motto that lamps were meant to be touched," adds California-based interior designer Michelle Lisac.

Image zoom David Tsay

The adjustable, multi-functional design grew in popularity due to a suburban housing boom in the U.S. during the 1950s and '60s, when smaller houses compelled designers to look critically at how every inch of space could be used inside the home, Wood says. The style helped save space in cramped interiors while adding a boost of sophisticated style.

Image zoom David A Land

Although an original Serge Mouille design will set you back about $7,000, there are plenty of contemporary reproductions available at a more reasonable price. We've rounded up five picks to help you score the duckbill lighting trend for less.