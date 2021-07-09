Picture a dimly lit library brimming with leather-bound books and cozy antique furnishings, and you'll have a good idea of what the "academia" aesthetic is all about. Inspired by classic literature and scholarly pursuits, the phenomenon has been floating around social media for some time now, with the terms "dark academia" and "light academia" being used to describe contrasting variations of the style. What began as a subculture on the social networking platform Tumblr has started to trickle into the mainstream: The Instagram posts with #darkacademia and #lightacademia have collectively racked up over 1 million posts, and on TikTok, each of these tags has hundreds of millions of views.